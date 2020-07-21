Netflix just landed on Google Nest Hub: How to watch

Google's smart displays just got a whole lot smarter. Google Nest Hub and Google Nest Hub Max owners will now be able to stream Netflix to their smart displays, thanks to a new arrangement between the search giant and the best streaming service.

To watch Netflix on your Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max, you simply open the Google Home or Google Assistant app on your smartphone, and link your Netflix account. After, you can search via voice ("Hey Google, play The West Wing"), or have Google open the Netflix app on the smart display, and scroll through the results.

As with other audio and video content, you can tell Google to pause, advance, and rewind Netflix content by voice, or use a hand gesture to stop and resume.

Netflix is just the latest streaming service to become available on the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max; these devices can also stream content from YouTube, Hulu, Starz, CBS All Access and Sling TV. Previously, you could cast content from Netflix to the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, but having it integrated directly with the smart displays means one less step—especially helpful if your hands are encrusted with food from cooking.

Additionally, you can cast from a number of other services—including Disney+, HBO, Showtime, and Peacock — to the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max.

While smart displays aren't a major streaming platform, the addition of Netflix definitely helps out the Nest Hub when it comes to competing with the Amazon Echo Show. Amazon's device supports Amazon Prime Video, Showtime, HBO, and Starz; you can also watch YouTube videos, but it's a bit clunky compared to the seamless integration on Google's devices.

Having a new streaming service on the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max won't likely tip the scale towards buying one of Google's smart displays vs. one of Amazon's smart displays. But if you were interested in getting Netflix in more places in your home, this upgrade is definitely welcome.

