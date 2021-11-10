Massive 85-inch Samsung QLED Black Friday TV deal is $1,700 off right now

Believe it or not, Black Friday deals, are in full swing — especially when it comes to top-tier TVs. Even the best TV I tested this year, the Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV, is seeing a huge discount for its biggest size.

Right now Amazon has the 85-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV on sale for $1,702 off. The overall price is still a steep $3,297, but the savings is pretty massive. Upgrading to a big screen is the ultimate way to bring the movie theater experience home. This size normally costs $4,999.

If you're looking for something smaller, Amazon has the Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K TV for $847. That’s $252 off its usual retail price of $1,099.

Samsung 85" QN90A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $4,999 now $3,297 @ Amazon Samsung 85" QN90A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $4,999 now $3,297 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90A is the king of QLED TVs, using mini-LED backlighting for unmatched picture brightness. With its 1-inch thin profile, it's also one of the best-looking sets you can buy. It features HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung's Tizen OS, and a voice remote.

Since conducting my Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV review, I've recommended the set to everyone who comes asking for TV buying advice. I tested the 65-inch size, but my performance experience should reflect in any version you buy.

Naturally, the biggest savings are on the biggest screens. The 85-inch configuration is a whopping $1,702 off, while the 75-inch configuration is over $900 off. In other words, this is the time to get this TV.

The best part? Current shipping estimates say you'll have your new entertainment centerpiece before the holidays.

When it comes to if you should buy OLED or QLED Black Friday TV deals, a major reason to go QLED is for brightness. The Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV is the best Samsung TV and best QLED TV in terms of max brightness, making it perfect for a room with lots of natural light. Even with sun glare, you'll be able to see your content easily.

Speaking of content, this set runs Samsung's Tizen OS. It's loaded with practically every popular streaming app you can name. Tizen even has a special Apple TV app for enjoying iTunes movies and shows, as well as Apple's original Apple TV Plus shows and Apple Fitness Plus – no separate Apple TV 4K (2021) box needed.

Black Friday OLED TV deals might be good but this promotion on the Samsung QN90A just won Black Friday TV deals overall.