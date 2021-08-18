Liverpool vs Burnley live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Liverpool vs Burnley live stream sees EPL football return to Anfield. It's been more than 17 months since the iconic stadium hosted a capacity crowd, so the atmosphere should be electric. Expect the Reds to put on a show for their fans against Burnley.

Liverpool vs Burnley live stream, date, time, channels The Liverpool vs Burnley live stream takes place on Saturday (August 21).

► Time (12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT)

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Liverpool put the unpleasant memories of their disappointing campaign last season behind them with a convincing victory away at Norwich last weekend. After a slow start, Liverpool ran out 0-3 victors with goals coming from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and, of course, Mohammed Salah.

With Anfield welcoming its first capacity crowd since March 11, 2020, the team will be spurred on by 50,000 passionate supporters against Burnley. Liverpool will also be boosted by the potential return of captain Jordan Henderson. The midfielder played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa last Sunday in order to regain match fitness and put himself in contention to feature this weekend.

First choice left-back Andy Robertson is still injured, so Kostas Tsimikas is expected to keep his starting place. Otherwise, manager Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options to choose from, but Sadio Mane, Jota and Salah are almost guaranteed to start this one.

Meanwhile, Burnley will be looking to bounce back from a demoralizing opening day defeat to Brighton. They took the lead within two minutes, but conceded two goals in five minutes in the second half, condemning them to a 1-2 loss.

Taking even a point away from Anfield is a tough task, but Burnley do have form in this area. Last season they shocked the footballing world by ending Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten ay home streak in the EPL with a 1-0 victory on Merseyside. Liverpool may want revenge for that humiliation, but Burnley will be hoping that lightning can strike twice.

Who will come out on top? You can find out by watching a Liverpool vs Burnley live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Burnley live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Burnley live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Burnley live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Burnley live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Liverpool vs Burnley live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Liverpool vs Burnley live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Burnley live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Burnley live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Liverpool vs Burnley live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Liverpool vs Burnley United live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Burnley live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Burnley live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Burnley live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Burnley live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.