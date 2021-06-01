Lakers vs Suns live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 5 online

Lakers vs Suns start time, channel The Lakers vs Suns live stream is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT today (June 1).

It will air on TNT.

The big question for the Lakers vs Suns live stream is if L.A. will have A.D. playing. Yes, the Lakers lost game 4, but that loss felt minor in comparison to Anthony Davis' absence after suffering a strain left groin. Will he be ready for this NBA playoffs live stream ?

If not, LeBron James will have a familiar task at hand: carrying a team on his back. King James ended game 4 with 25 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and that still wasn't enough. The L.A. bench likely already knows how much it will be needed to kick in to get a win.

On the opposite side of the court, the big story is Chris Paul's health on the rebound. Sure, he missed all the attempted threes, but he didn't even try to shoot from behind the arc for much of the early part of the series. A big sign that Paul's shoulder wasn't nagging him as much.

If Davis isn't on the court for Game 5, expect Phoenix to just use this as an opportunity to amp up the pressure on LeBron. The Laker leader already has expectations on him to thrive, and additional defense on him seems to be an easy plan to make.

The Suns go into Game 5 as 4.5-point favorites.

Lakers vs Suns live streams in the US

In the U.S. Lakers vs Suns airs on TNT, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Lakers vs Suns live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports — but tonight is an exception. This game is not on Sky.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Lakers vs Suns live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Lakers vs Suns live streams. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.