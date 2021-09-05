iPhone 13 Pro Max alleged cases shown in deleted video

The ultimate name of Apple’s next flagship phone family has been a matter of debate. On one hand, “iPhone 13” would certainly be a logical next step after the 11 and 12 launched in 2019 and 2020 respectively, but there are legitimate reasons why Apple could still favor reviving the ‘S’ name with an iPhone 12S.

A video uploaded and then removed by Twitter user “PinkDon1” indicates that Apple is planning on sticking with iPhone 13. The video, which 9to5Mac saw it before it was deleted, showed “tons of black silicone Apple MagSafe case boxes being wrapped in plastic and organized for distribution.”

As the screenshot below shows, the words “iPhone 13 Pro Max” feature prominently.

(Image credit: PinkDon1 / 9to5Mac)

Only the black silicone version is featured in the clip, with no other colors or materials making an appearance.

9to5Mac is ambivalent over whether the leak is real or not. They certainly look like Apple packaged products, but counterfeiters have got quite good at making their imitations look extremely realistic in order to sell to unsuspecting users. And it’s not like purported iPhone 13 CAD designs haven’t been around for some time, letting anybody get their accessories ready in time for launch.

Even the fact that the video has been deleted can be taken two ways. It could well be that the poster has decided that the video is a fake, and decided to delete it – the lack of spacing between “13” and “Pro” looks a little iffy after all. On the other hand, deleting a video can also be the result of legal threats from the company involved, which would indicate legitimacy.

PinkDon’s Twitter account is pretty quiet, without much to point to the quality or otherwise of the user’s insider knowledge, though it is worth noting that he or she correctly predicted the upgrade to 15W wireless charging on the iPhone 12 on August 19 2020 – a full 55 days before the handset was formally announced. That could be a lucky guess or based on others' leaks, but another data point for whether you believe this or not all the same.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro are both tipped to feature 120Hz ProMotion displays as well as possible always-on displays. The entire iPhone 13 family is rumored to feature a smaller notch, a faster A15 Bionic chip, an improved 5G modem and camera upgrades like portrait mode video and a new astrophotography mode for shooting the night sky.

We've also heard that all four iPhone 13 models will be getting larger batteries and more recently that Apple will be offering satellite communications in the new iPhones for emergency use. With possible invites for the Apple event going out as soon as this Tuesday for a rumored September 14 launch, it won't be long before we see the real deal along with the official iPhone 13 cases.

Be sure to check out our updated iPhone 13 hub for all the latest news, rumors and leaks as we get closer to the big reveal.