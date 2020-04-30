iPhone 12 prices and key specs just leaked for all four models

iPhone 12 is still months away from release, but we may have just learned the prices and key specs of four different models Apple plans to unveil in the fall.

This morning YouTube tech leaker Jon Prosser responded to iPhone 12 price speculation rumors, and checked with his sources at the company to provide us with an overview of Apple's upcoming smartphone lineup.

If Prosser is right, Apple will debut four iPhone 12 models of three different sizes total, ranging in price from $649 to $1,099. Oh, and they'll all have 5G.

Have you read our iPhone SE 2020 review?

Apple Watch 6: All the leaks we've seen so far

The best phones money can buy

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇5.4 iPhone 12 D52GOLED / 5G2 cam$6496.1 iPhone 12 D53GOLED / 5G2 cam $7496.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53POLED / 5G3 cam + LiDAR$9996.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54POLED / 5G3 cam + LiDAR$1,099April 30, 2020

Though this dump of iPhone 12 intel is juicy, it's not all news. We've known for several months now that four versions of Apple's flagships were in the works. And last week analyst Chung-Hoon Lee of UBI Research projected similar price tiers and model sizes.

According to Prosser, the entry-level iPhone 12 will come in two sizes, unlike the iPhone 11. Whether this is a return to the company's 'Plus' branding or just an attempt to assert its growing rule over the best small phones market is unknown. The 5.4-inch version will allegedly cost $649, while the 6.1-inch one will cost $749.

Both the baseline iPhone 12 models will have a dual camera arrangement. Apple will add a third camera to the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, priced at $999 and $1099 respectively.

The only spec that makes the premium model stand out right now is a LiDAR scanner, which we suspected thanks to alleged internal design illustrations that leaked in early April. It shows a quad camera arrangement for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, including a sensor designed to measure depth and improve AR performance.

The LiDAR sensor debuted on the iPad Pro 2020, which is designed to dramatically improve performance in iPhone AR apps. The same sensor could also be used for photo and video applications.

Other rumors for the iPhone 12 include a smoother 120Hz ProMotion display (at least for the Pro models) and perhaps a new design with flatter edges, a smaller notch and new blue color.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup is expected to be unveiled this fall, but because mass production has reportedly been delayed by a month, it's possible the new iPhones won't hit shelves until October or later.