Hurry! This Black Friday TV deal gets you a 50-inch 4K QLED TV for $298

We're barely through the first week of November and already we're seeing some epic Black Friday TV deals.

For instance, right now you can get the Vizio 50-inch 4K QLED TV for just $298. That's $51 off and the cheapest big-screen QLED we've seen for a name-brand TV manufacturer.

Vizio 50" 4K Quantum TV: was $349 now $298 @ Walmart

The Vizio M506x is one of the least-expensive QLED TVs we've seen. This 4K TV is designed for gamers thanks to its IQ Active processor, which offers fast response times, low lag, and smooth action scenes. It also has built-in Chromecast and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. It's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen. View Deal

Here at Tom's Guide we haven't reviewed this specific model, but Vizio's M-Series TVs have generally been a part of the company's mid-range line of TVs. They feature Vizio's enhanced Quantum display, which is Vizio's way of saying the panel uses QLED technology.

The benefit of a QLED panel is that it boosts brightness and color. The TV also supports Dolby Vision HDR content and sports Vizio's V-Gaming Engine, which means the TV can automatically optimize picture quality when you're playing console games so that you get smoother graphics and lag-free gameplay.

