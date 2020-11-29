Screw Black Friday: This 55-inch TV deal is just $199 for Cyber Monday

It's not even Monday yet, but Cyber Monday deals are already dropping for TVs left and right. And if you've been in the market for a cheap 55-inch 4K TV, then this is a solid one to consider.

Best Buy currently has the TCL 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K Android Smart TV on sale for $199. That's $200 off the regular price and one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals we've seen.

TCL 4 Series 55S434: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

Save $200 now on this stellar Cyber Monday deal. The TCL 4 Series is a great bargain 4K TV powered by Android TV. It's highly affordable with an easy-to-use interface and is excellent for gaming. Plus, there's Google Assistant and Chromecast built in. View Deal

In our TCL 4 Series review, we praised its incredibly affordability and easy-to-use Roku interface. At this price point, it delivers decent 4K viewing and acceptable color accuracy, with less-than-stellar HDR performance. But that's to be expected for a set this cheap.



Gaming performance was a major plus. While it doesn't offer HDR for video games, it does have great response times for fast and twitchy titles. At 13 milliseconds, it beats many other TVs in this category.

Other highlights of the TCL 4 series include Android TV, which gives you access to all the major streaming services, as well as built-in Chromecast capability. Plus, there's Google Assistant built in, so you can do a lot just using just the voice remote.

The set comes with 3 HDMI ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and Dolby Digital+ audio technology for immersive sound.

Be sure to check out all the Cyber Monday deals we're rounding up on everything from laptops and iPads to headphones and mattresses.

