Hurry! Early Prime Day deal takes 50% off top-rated Cuisinart Bread Maker

Here's a Prime Day sale designed to save you some serious dough.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Cuisinart Bread Maker on sale for $89.99. (Add it to your shopping cart to see this final price. Deal if for Prime members only). That's one of the best early Prime Day promos we've yet to see. It's especially great because bread makers have been near-impossible to find in stock throughout the summer. Also, by comparison, Crate & Barrel sells this same machine for $110. (Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial).

Cuisinart Bread Maker: was $185 now $89 @ Amazon

The Cuisinart Bread Maker is beautifully designed stainless steel bread maker. While compact, this machine can still turn out a loaf that's up to 2 pounds. Plus, it has a dozen settings including a special setting for packaged mixes. Add it to your cart and the price drops to $89.99. View Deal

AmazonBasics Bread Machine: for $54 @ Amazon

Want a slightly cheaper alternative? The AmazonBasics Bread Machine costs $54.99 and can also make up to a 2-lb. loaf of bread. It has 14 settings and can churn out breads with a light, medium, or dark crust. You lose the Cuisinart name brand and stainless steel design, but the AmazonBasics machines comes in black or white. View Deal

The machine automatically mixes, kneads, rises, and bakes bread. You can use it to churn out a variety of crust colors and bread sizes. It's removable, non-stick paddle makes it easy to clean and we also like that it features a 1-hour "keep warm" cycle, so you can enjoy a nice, crisp loaf of bread whenever you're ready.

