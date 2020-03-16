Huawei P40 leak reveals camera that will challenge the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The whole Huawei P40 range has been leaked via a single image. The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro , like all of its recent flagship phones, came in a range of attractive colors, and the P40 series will be no different by the looks.

The source of this is reliable leaker Evan Blass , who posted the above image to his Twitter account. The phones within the image not only look convincing based on previous leaks we've heard, but also show a good selection of calmer and brighter colors, including what look to be gold and pearlescent options.

On the back of the phones, we can see between three and five lenses. Four of these will likely be the combination of a 52MP main, a 40MP ultra-wide and a 10x optical telephoto/time-of-flight, as we saw on both the P30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro.

The fifth lens will appear on what's thought to be called the P40 Pro Premium. This will be a second 8MP telephoto lens that acts as a smaller 3x optical zoom, allowing the phone to switch between the two for the optimum image with the least amount of software trickery getting in the way of your shot.

There is also a new teaser video from Huawei published on the company's Weibo page . You can't see much different from what's already leaked, but it strongly suggests that the curved display of the P30 Pro will be returning. Whether it will appear on the basic P40 model or just the Pro and Pro Premium variants isn't known.

Huawei's holding a virtual launch event for the P40 on March 26. While it'll likely have some excellent photography and other hardware features to show off, the P40 will in all likelihood still ship without Google Mobile Services or the Google Play Store. That means that even in markets where it is sold (such as the UK), users looking for a normal Android experience will be in for a shock if they go in unprepared.