The Real World Homecoming: New York info The Real World Homecoming: New York premieres Thursday, March 4 on Paramount Plus.

Stop being polite, start getting real and watch The Real World Homecoming: New York online. The cast reunion show anchors the launch of Paramount Plus, the new streaming service from ViacomCBS (home to MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, the Paramount movie studio and more).

The Real World Homecoming: New York reunites the seven strangers picked to live in a house, work together and have their lives taped in The Real World season 1 in 1992. Now, almost three decades later, they return to the Soho loft where it all began.

Paramount Plus says The Real World Homecoming will "revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate."

All seven cast members will appear: Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norm Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell.

However, Nies only shows up via video chat and did not live in the house with his former castmates. He told The New York Times that his separation was "definitely not by my choice, but I accepted the outcome — more will be revealed in the future."

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Real World Homecoming: New York on Paramount Plus.

How to watch The Real World Homecoming: New York anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Real World Homecoming: New York. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch The Real World Homecoming: New York in the US

American fans can watch The Real World Homecoming: New York premiere episode Thursday, March 4 on Paramount Plus.

That's the same day as the launch of Paramount Plus, the new streaming service.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $4.99 per month, get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals. You can even save 50% on a year with this Paramount Plus deal.View Deal

How to watch The Real World Homecoming: New York in Canada

Good news for those in the Great White North — Paramount Plus is available in Canada. So, you can watch The Real World Homecoming: New York along with American viewers on Thursdays, starting March 4.

How to watch The Real World Homecoming: New York in the UK

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus is not available in the UK yet.

If you've already got a subscription but are traveling abroad, you can still watch The Real World Homecoming: New York using ExpressVPN.

The Real World Homecoming: New York trailer

The trailer opens with the familiar refrain that begins, "This is the true story ...." It goes on to provide glimpses of the cast members hugging and meeting in the Soho loft where they lived in 1992.

"It still smells the same, it still looks the same," Heather marvels. Then, she gears up for the reunion. "We are officially re-roomating." Time to start getting real!

The Real World Homecoming: New York cast

The Real World: New York cast are all returning for the Homecoming reunion. They are:

Becky Blasband

Then: Actress and folk singer

Now: Musician, songwriter and sound designer

Andre Comeau

Then: Rock band singer and guitarist

Now: Musician

Heather B. Gardner

Then: Hip-hop artist

Now: A musician under the name Heather B and co-host of Sway in the Mornings on Sirius XM

Julie Gentry (née Oliver)

Then: Southern dancer

Now: Wife and mother

Norm Korpi

Then: Painter and first LGBT cast member

Now: Technology developer

Eric Nies

Then: Model

Now: TV personality, host and author

Kevin Powell

Then: Writer

Now: Author, speaker and political candidate