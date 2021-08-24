How to watch Archer season 12 online without cable

His name is Archer, Sterling Archer and he's back! It's almost time to watch Archer season 12 online, even if you're without cable.

The animated spy spoof premieres with two new episodes. Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) is on solid ground after the mind trip he experienced after waking up from his coma. Now, he and his fellow spy operatives are just coming off the triumph of saving the world. Their work is never truly done, however, and Archer season 12 introduces a new antagonist: Fabian Kingsworth, the head of the rival International Intelligence Agency.

Archer season 12 start time, channel Archer season 12 premiere episode airs at 10 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, August 25) on FXX.

Kingsworth bears quite a resemblance to that other world-famous spy who goes by 007. "People have always compared that. What would happen if Archer met Bond? We kind of wanted that," showrunner Casey Willis told Newsweek.

In the first part of the premiere, titled "Identity Crisis," Archer and the gang just discover their reward for saving the world is five nights in a rat-infested Moldovan hotel. In the second episode, "Lowjacked," the Agency embarks on a team building exercise that doesn't quite get off the ground.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Archer season 12 online.

How to watch Archer season 12 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because FXX isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Archer season 12 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch Archer season 12 in the U.S.

In the U.S., viewers can watch Archer season 12 premiere with two episodes on Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET on FXX, which you can get with a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access FXX on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and AT&T TV Now.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV : New subscribers can get the service for just $10 for the first month. To get FXX, you'll need the Sling Blue package (regularly $35) plus the Hollywood Extra add-on ($10). With that, you'll get more than 50 channels, including AMC, CNN, Fox News, HGTV and TNT. View Deal

Fubo.TV is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like FX, AMC, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch Archer season 12 in the UK

Bad news for Brits. Currently, Archer season 12 isn't scheduled to air on any UK channels. It will eventually be available on Netflix UK, but not for some time.

If you're traveling abroad and want to use the services you already paid for, ExpressVPN will help you get access to them.

How to watch Archer season 12 in Canada

Canadians can watch Archer season 12 on FXX Canada, if they get the channel through their cable provider or stream it on FXNow Canada using their cable login. Eventually, season 12 will hit Netflix Canada, but not for some time.

Travelers who have already subscribed to other services can get access to them with the help of ExpressVPN.