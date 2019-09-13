How to Preorder the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 preorder day is here. After months of rumors, leaks, and predictions, Apple CEO Tim Cook has unveiled the company's latest iPhone 11 models during the company's annual September keynote.

As predicted, Apple announced three new iPhones: the iPhone 11 (from $699), the iPhone 11 Pro (from $999), and the iPhone 11 Pro Max (from $1,099). Preorders for the phones start September 13 at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT with online and in-store availability slated for September 20.

Currently, there are three preorder promos that are catching our eye. Apple has a great trade-in program if you have an old iPhone you don't mind parting with. Meanwhile, Walmart is offering a $50 discount on all iPhones and Sam's Club is bundling a $200 gift card with your purchase.

iPhone 11 Models and Pricing

Model 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 11 $699 $749 $849 N/A iPhone 11 Pro $999 N/A $1,149 $1,349 iPhone 11 Pro Max $1,099 N/A $1,249 $1,449

Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering a pretty aggressive trade-in credit if you swap your old iPhone for a new one. Currently, you can get from $100 for an iPhone 6s to $600 for an iPhone XS Max. (I personally used Apple's trade-in program last year and got full credit for my iPhone 6s, which fetched me a $200 credit at the time. Your mileage may vary, but I didn't even have to hand in the box or charging cable).

iPhone 11: The iPhone 11 costs $699 direct from Apple or $29.12/mo. (over 24 months).

iPhone 11 Pro: Apple's pro device starts at $999 direct from the Apple Store. Alternatively, you can opt to pay $41.62/mo. (over 24 months).

iPhone 11 Pro Max: If you want Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone, expect to pay $1,099 or $45.79/mo. (over 24 months).

Walmart

Looking for a dollar-off discount on Apple's new phones? Walmart is taking $50 off all iPhone 11 models when you preorder direct through their site. You'll pay $649 for the iPhone 11, $949 for the iPhone 11 Pro, and $1,049 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It's the best iPhone 11 sale we've seen so far. Keep in mind the preorder button isn't live yet, but we've confirmed the $50 savings apply to all models.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is at it again. The retailer is offering a killer iPhone 11 preorder that beats a lot of the competition. Customers who preorder the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max will receive a $200 gift card with their purchase. Customers must also activate their iPhone on an installment plan between September 20 and September 22. The deal is valid for iPhones purchased on all major carriers.

Best Buy

You'll need an old phone to trade in, but if you're willing to part with your smartphone, Best Buy is taking up to $550 off all iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max preorders. To qualify for the discounts, you'll need to activate your new iPhone via Best Buy. Eligible phones run the gamut from the iPhone 5 (which gets you a $5 credit) to the iPhone XS Max (which gets you a $550 credit).

AT&T and Cricket

AT&T will be the first carrier to offer a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer on Apple's new iPhones. For a limited time, AT&T customers who add a new line of service and purchase a new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max will get a free iPhone 11. Both phones must be purchased via an installment plan and both must include an unlimited data plan. AT&T has also confirmed that the new iPhone will be sold via Cricket and FirstNet.

Verizon

Verizon is offering multiple iPhone 11 deals for current and new subscribers. If you want to take advantage of the biggest savings, you'll want to trade in your old phone. Verizon will give you up to a $500 credit with an eligible trade-in. (Eligible phones for the $500 credit include everything from the iPhone XS Max to the Google Pixel 2).

Plus, if you switch to a Verizon Unlimited plan, you'll also get a $200 prepaid MasterCard. In theory, that means select customers would be able to get an iPhone 11 for free after a $500 credit (spread out over 24 months) and with Verizon's $200 prepaid MasterCard. The one catch is that you'll need to sign up for one of Verizon's unlimited plans, which start at $70/mo.

Meanwhile, the iPhone XR is hanging around, at a reduced $599 price tag, and Verizon will give you a second XR for free when you buy last year's iPhone on an installment plan and open up a new line of service with unlimited data.

Visible

Verizon-owned Visible offers just one data plan: unlimited LTE data for $40/month. Even better, the carrier requires no money down when you buy a phone through its store.

Customers at Visible have two options. They can either buy their new iPhone via Apple and bring their phone over to Visible or they can purchase any of the new iPhone 11 models direct from Visible, which will start carrying the phones on Sept. 20.

As an incentive, Visible will give customers a $200 prepaid MasterCard if they buy direct from Visible. Alternatively, if you bring your iPhone to the network, Visible will give you a $100 prepaid MasterCard.

T-Mobile & Metro by T-Mobile

T-Mobile is taking 50% (or more) off any new iPhone with a qualified trade-in. The deal applies to both new and current customers. For instance, if you have an iPhone 7, you can trade it in to get 50% off the iPhone 11. Or if you have an iPhone XS Max, you can trade that into get 50% off the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

According to T-Mobile, the iPhones support T-Mobile's 600Mhz spectrum, which means customers can expect 52% more LTE coverage from T-Mobile's network.

It's also worth noting that select iPhones (starting with the iPhone 11 256GB) will require at least a $99 or more down payment.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is giving customers a $250 prepaid Visa card when they purchase a new iPhone, activate a new line, and port their number to Xfinity Mobile. The promo is valid on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The $250 offer is valid through October 27.

Xfinity also plans to take pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 5 on Sept. 20 and the newly announced 10.2-inch iPad in October in Xfinity's brick-and-mortar stores.

Xfinity Mobile is Comcast's mobile service. It's available to Comcast customers who also get their internet service from the cable TV provider.

Sprint

Want to get a new iPhone for free? Sprint is offering the iPhone 11 for $0/mo. when you trade in your iPhone 7 (or newer iPhone) in any condition and sign up for Sprint's 18-month Flex Lease program. Eligible trade-in phones also include the Galaxy S9, Pixel 3, and LG G8. (You can see the full list here). Sprint also has the iPhone 11 Pro for $12.50/mo. and the iPhone 11 Pro Max for on sale for $16.67/mo. Both deals require that you trade in an old phone and sign up for Sprint Flex Lease.

Additionally, Sprint's Satisfaction Guarantee lets you try your new phone and Sprint's network for 30 days. If you're not happy with the service, you can get a full refund as long as you return all items within 30 days of activation.