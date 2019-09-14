How to Watch Clemson vs. Syracuse: Live Stream Tigers vs. Orange College Football

Clemson played what many expect to be their toughest regular season game, defeating Texas A&M 24-10 at last weekend home. But now they face off against the team that gave them the most trouble in 2018: Syracuse Orange.

'Cuse is coming off a deflating 20-63 loss to Maryland, so the stakes are high for the Orange squad as they seek reputation redemption during the school's homecoming weekend at the Carrier Dome.

College football fans won't want to miss a moment of this ACC clash happening right now. And thanks to the various streaming options available, you can watch the Clemson vs. Syracuse game from just about anywhere, even if you're nowhere near a TV screen. Here's how to watch the big game.

When can I watch the Clemson vs. Syracuse game?

Clemson vs. Syracuse kicked off at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 14. ABC is carrying the game, so if you live in the U.S., all you need is an HDTV antenna to pick up the free broadcast. BTSport ESPN is airing the Clemson vs. Syracuse game in the U.K.

How can I use a VPN to watch the Clemson vs. Syracuse game?

If you're away from home on Saturday — as in out of the country — a virtual private network, or VPN, can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from your home country. That way, you can still access the same streaming services you would at home.

We've tested plenty of services to find the best overall VPN, and our pick is ExpressVPN. It offers the best mix of performance and customer support, and you really enjoy some savings if you sign up for extended service. Here's how it compares to your top VPN options for the Clemson vs. Syracuse game.

ExpressVPN: In our testing, ExpressVPN delivered superior performance and responsive customer service. It can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries, and it's also very easy to use. One month of service at ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NordVPN: Go with NordVPN if the "private" part of VPN is what attracts you. NordVPN uses 2084-bit encryption while also working well with streaming services. The services costs $11.95 per month, but you can cut that down to $2.99 per month if you sign up for a multi-year service plan.View Deal

TunnelBear: If you want a VPN just for a one-off event like watching Clemson vs. Syracuse, consider TunnelBear. Not only is it easy to use, but it only costs $9.99 a month. Be aware that it's not the best performing VPN we've tested, though.View Deal

How can I watch the Oklahoma vs. UCLA live stream?

Because the game is on ABC, you'll be able to find the Clemson vs. Syracuse live stream on ESPN's website. (The two channels are owned by Disney, and ESPN actually provides all of ABC's sports programming.) If you're on the go, ESPN's mobile app (Android, iOS) has the Clemson vs. Syracuse live stream, too.

But that option is only works for those who subscribe to a cable or satellite TV provider. ESPN requires you to sign in with your cable TV login info to stream games on its website or mobile app, even if they're on ABC.

How can I live stream Clemson vs. Syracuse without cable?

Even if you're a cord cutter, you can still watch Clemson vs. Syracuse, but you'll need to sign up for a subscription streaming service. You should opt for one that includes ABC. If you're interested in ACC match ups, you'll want one that supports ACC Network, too.

So long as the service you pick offers ESPN, you should be all right, as that should give you the login credentials you need to stream the game through ESPN's website or mobile app.

Here's a look at your best bets for services that will carry the Clemson vs. Syracuse live stream.

AT&T Now: The service formerly known as DirecTV starts at $50 a month for a package that includes ABC and ESPN.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's $45 monthly package includes ABC and ESPN in its live streaming service, which also offers a cloud DVR feature for recording games to watch later.View Deal

PlayStation Vue: The streaming service's entry-level Access package starts at $50 a month, and includes ABC.

View Deal

Sling TV: Sling TV doesn't offer ABC in most markets as part of its streaming packages. But its Orange package, normally $25 a month, includes ESPN, which means you can access ESPN's streaming options to watch the Clemson vs. Syracuse game. A current promotion cuts the price to $15 a month for your first month.View Deal