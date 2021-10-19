Google Pixel 6 pre-order bonus could get you Pixel Buds A for 99 cents

Today's the day the Google Pixel 6 series is fully revealed, putting an end to the almost-constant barrage of links and official teasers. While we know plenty about the Pixel 6, there are still unanswered questions — one of which is what sort of pre-order bonuses are going to be on offer.

If this new leak from Target’s internal system (via Android Police ) is anything to go by, then it looks like Pixel 6 pre-orders will offer a heavily-discounted pair of Pixel Buds A-Series.

According to the leak, the deal will give anyone pre-ordering a Pixel 6, or Pixel 6 Pro, alongside a pair of Pixel Buds will get $99 off their total. Seeing as how Target has the Pixel Buds A-Series listed for $99.99, it means you’re getting a pair of the truly wireless earbuds for just 99 cents. It’s not quite free, but it’s close enough that we can’t really complain.

The deal is set to go live later today (October 19) at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET), right around the time Google’s Pixel 6 launch event is expected to finish. In other words this suggests that Pixel 6 pre-orders may be opening right away. Or, at least they will be at Target.

It’s not the most exciting pre-order bonus in the world, but if you were going to order a Pixel 6 anyway, you’d be foolish not to take advantage of whatever deals are available. The only question is whether this pre-order bonus will be available at other retailers or if Target is alone in offering this discounted bundle.

After all there have been plenty of leaks suggesting Google is launching a redesigned Pixel Stand wireless charger alongside the Pixel 6 as well. Considering the last Pixel Stand only cost $79, and was available as a Pixel 3 pre-order bonus if you bought from certain carriers, I had hoped history would repeat itself.

There’s still a chance it might, but we aren’t going to find out until Google spills the beans.

Likewise the Google Pixel Watch is also expected to launch later today, and it’s not impossible to imagine retailers bundling it with the Pixel 6 as well. There’s no chance of getting a free one if you pre-order the Pixel 6, but the possibility of a discounted bundle wouldn’t be unrealistic.

The Pixel 6 launch event is set to kick off at 1.pm. ET (10 a.m. PT or 6 p.m. UK time), and you can follow all the announcements on our Pixel 6 event live blog . In the meantime you can also check out our round up of all the Pixel 6 rumors, so you know what to expect when the event kicks off.