Get your binge on with $40 off Amazon Fire TV Cube for Black Friday

Amazon is slashing prices on its own products, like the Fire TV Cube, in their early Amazon Black Friday deals.

For a limited time, you can get the Fire TV Cube on Amazon for $79.999. That's $40 off and the streaming device's lowest price ever. In fact, it's one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen.

Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $79 @Amazon

The Fire TV Cube has all the features of a Fire TV and Echo speaker in one device. And it's now $40 off at Amazon. Stream your favorite shows and movies in 4K, control cable TV with your voice and more.

The Fire TV Cube is a powerful, fast 4K streaming device and Echo speaker all in one. You can control multiple devices — including your soundbar, smart home gadgets and even your cable box — using Alexa.

Just say "Alexa, tune to ESPN" or "watch 4K movies" and get results almost immediately. And if you don't want the Fire TV Cube to hear you, you can just turn off the mic.

The Fire TV Cube delivers high-quality ultra high-definition streaming, including support for Dolby Vision and HDR, HDR10+. And the Fire TV interface delivers all your favorite apps, from Netflix to Disney Plus to Spotify.