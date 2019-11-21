Galaxy S11 may boast 120Hz display to leapfrog iPhone 11

Samsung’s Galaxy S11 has many rumors surrounding its features, including its 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865 CPU and its display. The next-gen Android flagship phone is said to have a punch-hole display like the Galaxy Note 10 (except with even skinnier bezels) and a high 120Hz refresh rate. And now we’ve got more evidence of the latter.

Ice Universe shared what a Chinese user had spotted while searching through Samsung’s newest operating system update, One UI 2.

It offers three options:1. Turn off the high refresh rate mode and keep 60Hz2. Turn on the high refresh rate mode and keep 120Hz3. Turn on the high refresh rate mode and switch automatically between 60Hz and 120Hz.November 20, 2019

A refresh rate option in the settings menu, screenshots of which are included below, shows that you can switch between 60Hz and 120Hz, or let the phone switch between the two depending on the situation. This is similar to how the Google Pixel 4 switches between its 60Hz and 90Hz modes depending on what the user is doing to give balance between power efficiency and smooth display performance.

While the iPad Pro has a variable refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz with its ProMotion display, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have a rate of just 60Hz.

This news backs up previous rumors pointing to a 120Hz display on the next Galaxy S-series device. Ice Universe has tweeted about it a few times already, and the expected processors that will power the phone - the Snapdragon 865 in the US, and the Exynos 990 in the rest of the world - both support 120Hz refresh rates. There's also the fact that Samsung already makes high refresh-rate capable displays for other manufacturers like OnePlus, but for some reason hasn’t used it for its own phones yet.

The S11 looks set to join the growing band of Android phones which are moving beyond the 60Hz default. This has been symbolized this year by the 90Hz displays on the Pixel 4, OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T , plus the 120Hz panel on the Asus ROG Phone 2 . Apple has also been rumored to be using a 120Hz iPhone display in 2020 with the new iPhone 12, made with LG or Samsung components, which will then match the refresh rate of its iPad Pro tablets.

While it’s a year late to the 60Hz-plus party, by skipping over 90Hz, the S11 could have a major selling point when it launches, expected to take place in February 2020. This, combined with a 108MP camera sensor, a big battery capacity hike and other factors, should make for a very attractive phone capable of challenging other Android devices and the iPhone 11 Pro .