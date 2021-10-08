Fury vs Wilder 3 live streams and start time, how to watch online and fight card

The Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream this weekend is a chance at redemption and an opportunity to completely establish dominance.

Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream start time The Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight is on Saturday (October 9), at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.

► Time 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST

► Fury vs Wilder ring walks: approx. 11:30 p.m. ET

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Aus. — Watch on Kayo Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Deontay Wilder's last match was against Fury, way back on February 22, 2020 (which feels like 20 years ago), and it was Wilder's first loss ever. And it didn't sit well with him.

Or at least that's what years of silence, which followed a bad blame game, suggest. Should Breland have thrown in the towel? Was the 40-pound costume too much? Wilder would say "No" and "Yes," but that's beside the point. The only thing Wilder has left to hide behind are his claims of Fury's cheating and conspiring against him. Were Fury to win again? Wilder would probably have to move on.

Now, Deontay Wilder will get his chance to force a fourth match with the towering Tyson Fury. The two drew their first match, Fury won the rematch by TKO in round 7, and ever since then, the fight world has waited for this moment.

Drama has surrounded Fury vs Wilder 3 from all ends, including from promoter Bob Arum, who has lashed out at British broadcaster Kate Abdo for how she managed the Fury-Wilder press conference. Arum claims she was biased for Wilder, and said she encouraged the fighters to square off, despite that apparently not being in the plans.

How to watch the Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream for free

While most will need to buy Fury vs Wilder 3 on PPV, those in Mexico, Russia and Thailand will be able to watch for free. Lucky ducks, huh?

Those who live there, but are traveling abroad, can simply use a VPN to make their systems think they're back home.

Fury vs Wilder 3 start time in US and UK

The Fury vs Wilder 3 PPV card starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST.

The main event for Fury vs Wilder 3's ring walks are estimated for approximately 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. BST.

How to watch Fury vs Wilder 3 live streams with a VPN

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Fury vs Wilder 3 live streams, you can still see the fight. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream boxing from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Fury vs Wilder 3 live streams in the U.S.

This one is simple, yet pricy: ESPN Plus and Fox Sports PBC PPV will both offer Fury vs Wilder 3 live streams. They are both selling the card at the same price: $79.99 USD. That said, ESPN+ isn't free either: it costs $6.99 per month. But ESPN+ does have a two-match undercard you won't get without it or ESPN2: Edgar Berlanga vs Marcelo Esteban Coceres and Julian Williams vs Vladimir Hernandez.

ESPN Plus and the Fox Sports app are available everywhere, including Android, iPhone, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox, Android TV and web browsers.

Fury vs Wilder 3 live streams in the UK

BT Sport has the Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream on lock in the U.K., giving them another feather in their cap. It's also much cheaper in the U.K., at £24.95 (roughly $34 USD).

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still watch Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Fury vs Wilder 3 live streams in Canada

Canadian PPV providers will have Fury vs Wilder 3 live streams, with pricing to be announced.

Fury vs Wilder 3 live streams in Australia

Aussies can catch Fury vs Wilder 3 via Kayo Sport where it's a $59.95 PPV. The main event ring walks are expected to be at around 2:30 PM AEDT on Sunday, October 10.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Kayo Sport account, as if you were back home.

Kayo is available on the desktop web browser, iPhone, Androids, Android TV, Apple tvOS, Chromecast, PS4/PS5 and some Smart TVs.

Fury vs Wilder 3 fight card

Approximately 11:30 p.m. ET:

Tyson Fury (31-0-1) vs. Deontay Wilder (42-1-1) for WBC heavyweight title (12 rounds)

9 p.m. ET PPV card:

Robert Helenius (30-3) vs. Adam Kownacki (20-1), heavyweight (12 rounds)

Efe Ajagba (15-0) vs. Frank Sanchez (18-0), heavyweight (10 rounds)

Jared Anderson (9-0) vs. Vladimir Tereshkin (22-0-1), heavyweight (8 rounds)

7 p.m. ET preliminary card (ESPN2, ESPN Plus)

Edgar Berlanga (17-0) vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres (30-2-1), super middleweight (10 rounds)

Julian Williams (27-2-1) vs. Vladimir Hernandez (12-4), super welterweight (10 rounds)

4:30 p.m. ET early preliminary card (ESPN)

Robeisy Ramirez (7-1) vs. Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz (17-0), featherweight (10 rounds)

Rances Barthelemy (28-1-1, 14 KOs) vs. TBA, super lightweight (10 rounds)

Viktor Vykhryst (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Mike Marshall (6-1-1, 4 KOs), heavyweight (8 rounds)

Bruce Carrington (debut) vs. Cesar Cantu (3-1,1 KOs), featherweight (4 rounds)

Fury vs Wilder 3 odds

As you may expect, Tyson Fury is an overwhelming favorite going into this match, currently at -310 (wager $310 to win $100). Deontay Wilder is on the other end of the spectrum, a big underdog at +240 (wager $100 to win $240).

Prop bets include Fury winning by points or decision (+260), Wilder winning by points or decision (+1600), and it seems Vegas doesn't think a draw (+2200) is in the cards.

Deontay Wilder at a glance

Tuscaloosa, Alabama's own Deontay Wilder goes into this match with (pardon the cliche) everything to gain and nothing to lose. Since he hasn't fought since his last match with Fury, this potential win is everything he needs. Notoriously guarded and hidden from the public, Wilder's seen as a loose cannon after taking that loss and none of the blame for it.

Wilder's also only given us glimpses of himself that would suggest he's taking his preparation very seriously. And since he's blamed both his former (now fired) trainer Mark Breland and the 40-pound costume he wore to the ring, Wilder's running out of excuses.

Tyson Fury at a glance

The favorite for the match, Tyson Fury's aware that Wilder isn't a cakewalk, and that one big mistake could send this trilogy to a 1-1-1 record. Fury's massive height (6 feet, 9 inches), combined with his fast feet and hands, though, give him a substantial advantage.

Fury's not fought since his match Wilder either, and his 30-0-1 record, with 21 KOs, is impressive to say the least. His extracurriculars, including a match in the WWE in October, 2019, are more perplexing.

But since Fury is the undefeated one of the pair, he's got even more history on his side. Fury already knows how to beat Wilder, and it's Wilder who has to unlock the secret nobody else has: How to beat Tyson Fury.