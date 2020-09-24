Epic Casper mattress sale: Save 15% on the Casper Original right now

Casper is one of the most popular bed-in-a-box brands around. In fact, its flagship Original Mattress holds a spot in our best mattress of 2020 list. And for a limited time, you can score that same mattress on sale.

Currently, Casper is taking 15% off its Casper Original Mattress line with prices starting at $506. That's one of the best early Black Friday mattress deals we've seen. Alternatively, if you prefer one of Casper's premium mattresses, the manufacturer is also taking 10% off its Nova and Wave Hybrid mattresses.

Casper makes three types of mattresses. There's the Original, Nova Hybrid, and Wave Hybrid. The Original is an all-foam mattress which gives you a more contouring feel, whereas the hybrid mattresses add lift and airflow thanks to their dedicated springs.

However, when it comes to value, the Casper Original Mattress is hard to beat. Designed to benefit all types of sleepers, it offers three zones of support targeting your shoulders, lower back, and hips. Meanwhile, it's perforated breathable foam lets you sleep cool at night.

In terms of pricing, this is the same price we saw during Casper's epic Labor Day sale. While we expect to see plenty more mattress deals in the coming weeks, this is a rare deal on one of our favorite beds.