England vs Pakistan live stream: How to watch day 1 of 2nd Test, start time, channels

England vs Pakistan live stream start time The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test begins on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET. It continues through to Aug. 17, and broadcasts from the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. While those in the US and UK will pay to watch, it's free on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

Tomorrow's England vs Pakistan live stream of the 2nd Test will showcase an example of momentum on pause. Yes, England won the 1st Test, but they lose Ben Stokes going into this Test, and that leads to a ton of headaches.

Oh, and it's not like Pakistan were easy pickings for England either, as they were the better side for most of the 1st Test, until Woakes and Buttler combined to turn the tide. Can they pull off the upset again?

For those curious, Stokes is out because he must travel to New Zealand to visit his ailing father, a more than understandable reason in this time when so many families are split apart because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

So, can Pakistan even the series at 1-1? That all depends on if its batsmen (Shan Masood aside) can finally show up. Here's everything you need to watch England vs Pakistan live streams this week:

How to watch England vs Pakistan with a VPN

You don't need to miss a single moment just because you're away from home. You can watch England vs Pakistan's 2nd test live stream on the road, with the services you already pay for -- even if you've hit a road block with geo restrictions.

England vs Pakistan live streams in the U.S.

American Cricket fans may be few, but they probably know where to watch. In the U.S. we'll catch the 2nd Test of England vs Pakistan live on Willow TV (or discovering that it exists) to live stream England vs Pakistan. You can buy Willow TV outright for $9.99 per month, or get it with Sling TV's $9.99 World Sports package.

England vs Pakistan live streams are free in Pakistan

The 2nd Test of England vs Pakistan (much like the first) will be live on Sony Ten as well as the free state-owned PTV Sports.

Each day's play of the 2nd Test starts at 3 p.m. PAK.

How to live stream England vs Pakistan in the U.K.

Over in the UK, the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test is exclusive to Sky Sports . Sky Q Experience subscribers (£35 per month) will see the second Test in up to UHD resolution. You're also not tied to a TV, either, as the Sky Go app.

Looking for an alternative?if you get a Now TV Sky Sports pass , you can get all 11 of the Sky Sports channels, with pricing starting at £9.99 for 1 day (and £33.99 for 1 month).

For those watching all three Tests, the monthly package is probably the way to go, as you'll get the whole England vs Pakistan Test series, along with F1 live stream action.

How to live stream England vs Pakistan in Australia

Our friends down under should turn to Kayo Sports to watch the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test.