This ridiculous $22 Echo Dot deal makes it the perfect stocking stuffer

An Amazon Echo Dot makes a great holiday gift because it's the only device anyone needs to start a smart home. And right now is the time to stock up.

This Echo Dot deal slashes the price from $49.99 to $22. We've anticipated Echo Black Friday deals for some time, but this is officially one of cheapest smart speaker sales we've ever seen and also one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals.

Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $22 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is one of our favorite smart speakers. And it's now only $22. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it.

View Deal

For $12 more, you can snag the Echo Dot with Clock. It's nearly identical to the Echo Dot, except it has an LED display beneath its fabric-swathed sides. It's all all-time low $34 on Amazon right now.

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Get Amazon's mighty little smart speaker and all the versatile Alexa functions that it includes. Plus a handy built-in clock.View Deal

The Echo Dot (3rd gen) sounds great for its size and is compact enough to fit on most counters, side tables or ledges. It's one of the best smart speakers, and our pick for those building a smart home on a budget.

As an Amazon-brand device, the Echo Dot benefits from a number of the best Alexa skills. Using your voice, you can ask the speaker to control your smart home devices, give you a weather report, stream your favorite tracks and more.

Priced at $22 this Black Friday, the Echo Dot is an affordable smart home gift option. But keep an eye on Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals for discounts on other Echo speakers you might be interested in.