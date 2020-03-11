Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deal at Verizon bags $1,050 credit and free 5G

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is Samsung's top-of-the-line smartphone. However, if it's eye-popping $1,399 price tag scares you away, Verizon has a Galaxy S20 Ultra deal that's as good as it gets.

For a limited time, buy a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G at Verizon and get an instant $1,050 credit toward the purchase of a second Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Plus, sign up for an Unlimited plan and you'll get free 5G access. (5G access normally costs $10/month). That's one of the best Galaxy S20 deals we've seen and likely as good a deal we'll see till Amazon Prime Day.

5G phones: Every known phone and release date

Best phones: Our pick of 2020's best smartphones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: $1,050 credit + free 5G access @ Verizon

At Verizon, buy a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and get a $1,050 credit toward the purchase of a second one. (The credit is applied over a 24-month period). Plus, sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan and get free 5G access. That's one of the best Galaxy S20 deals we've seen. View Deal

The Galaxy S20 Ultra features a massive 6.9-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the rear you'll find four lenses: 108MP wide (ƒ/1.8), 48MP telephoto (ƒ/3.5), 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2), and time-of-flight VGA.

In our Galaxy S20 Ultra review, we loved the phone's gorgeous 120Hz display, which looked phenomenal and covered 231.1% of the sRGB color space. By comparison, that far exceeds the iPhone 11 Pro Max's 118.6%. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is a smidge brighter, however.

In terms of performance, the S20 Ultra is equipped to handle everything from ordinary multitasking to the most demanding mobile titles, like Fortnite and Asphalt 9 Legends.

If you're already a Verizon member, you can get up to a $300 credit with select trade-in. You'll also get six months of Hatch Premium gaming for free and Verizon Stream TV for free when you switch from a different carrier.