Cheap Dell laptop deals take $500 off XPS Touch

We've seen plenty of Dell laptop deals these past few weeks, but today's discounts are among the best laptop deals we've seen since the start of the year.

For a limited time, Dell has its XPS 13 Touch Laptop on sale for $783.99 via coupon "LTXPSRTAFF". That's $500 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop. Meanwhile, the XPS 15 Touch 4K Laptop is also on sale for $1,499.99 via coupon "LTXPS15RT". Both discounts are killer XPS deals given their configurations. Chances are we won't see prices this low till Amazon Prime Day.

XPS 13 Touch Laptop (7390): was $1,299 now $783 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. For a limited time, use coupon "LTXPS132AFF" to drop the price of this XPS 13 to $783.99. It features a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 4K Touch: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Dell

Act fast! Dell is taking $500 off its excellent XPS 15 Touch laptop via coupon code "LTXPS15RT". The config on sale packs a 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen IPS LCD, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal

If you're looking for a 13-inch laptop that can do it all, the XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. We love it because it offers the perfect mix of style, portability, and power. We also love Dell's InfinityEdge display, which essentially means that the bezels around the display are superthin. The configuration on sale offers excellent value for your money. You get a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen LCD, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

If you want more power in a similarly small package, the XPS 15 4K Touch Laptop is also an excellent choice. The model on sale features a 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen IPS display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Both Dell laptop deals are valid through March 19 at 8am ET. However, these prices are pretty rare, so we wouldn't sit too long on these deals as they're likely to sell out.