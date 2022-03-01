Bridgerton hunk Regé-Jean Page is returning to Netflix — but there’s a catch

Bridgerton fans who are missing Regé-Jean Page can quench their thirst very soon on Netflix. But while they can hear him, they won't be able to see him.

You see, Page won't be reprising his role as Simon Hastings, aka the Hot Duke, on Bridgerton season 2. Instead, he's narrating the Netflix wildlife documentary Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale, which arrives Thursday (March 3).

Bridgerton fans were disappointed last April when Netflix and production company Shondaland announced that Page would not appear in season 2 of the Regency romance.

A message from Lady Whistledown proclaimed, "Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family."

The Duchess of Hastings, Daphne née Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), will appear in season 2 in a reduced role. As noted, the show's focus shifts to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his search for a bride.

Page's fans who cancelled Netflix may want to re-subscribe to catch Surviving Paradise, which looks like it could join the list of best Netflix documentaries. It explores the Okavango Delta, a vast oasis in the Kalahari Desert that is home to one of Africa’s greatest concentrations of wildlife. Lions, wolves, elephants and more animals thrive in this refuge, but a worsening dry season threatens their futures.

Plus, Page will be back on Netflix in July, when he stars in The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. The first footage was revealed in Netflix's 2022 movies preview.

After that, Page will headline a Dungeons and Dragons movie with Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.

And there's at least a smidgen of a possibility that Page could pop up on Bridgerton in the future. In an interview with British GQ, he at least didn't rule out a cameo.

"You know I couldn't tell you!" Page said. "Isn't there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren't suspecting?"

Surviving Paradise is just one option for what to watch in March 2022. And there are dozens of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies for your viewing pleasure.