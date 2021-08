Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream — how to watch Ligue 1 21/22 game online

The Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream could see Messi play his first minutes in a PSG shirt. Plus, Neymar could also return from his extended summer break. PSG's all-star team will be looking to put on a show against Brest and set down an early marker for their league rivals.

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream, date, time, channels The Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream takes place today (Friday, August 20).

► Time (8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on BeIN Sports via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The arrival of Lionel Messi has been the talk of the footballing world for the last fortnight. The 34-year-old left Barcelona this summer after more than two decades at the club, due to a failure to renegotiate his contract. His debut for PSG is one of the most anticipated events in football, and it could happen against Brest.

It's far from guaranteed, though. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has been coy on the subject, insisting that Messi won't start until he's "fully fit." Given that Messi didn't have a proper pre-season as he was playing for Argentina in Copa America, this game may come too soon. Next weekend's match against Reims is being tipped by some pundits as Messi's likely debut, but he could make at least a substitute appearance earlier.

Even if Messi doesn't start this one, PSG talisman player Neymar is likely to feature. The forward has been absent so far this season, as he was given an extended holiday after also playing at Copa America. He's back in training with the team now and could get his first minutes on the pitch this weekend. The club has also confirmed that winger Angel Di Maria and midfielder Marco Verratti will be available to play.

New summer signings Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma aren't expected to play, but fellow new acquisitions Geroginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi are likely to keep their places in the starting lineup. Even if PSG aren't at full strength quite yet, the side are the firm favorites here.

Brest have started the season with a pair of 1-1 draws against Lyon and Rennes. These certainly aren't bad results considering those sides finished in the top six last season, whereas Brest narrowly survived relegation by only a single point, however, PSG are a different beast. Expect Brest to try to keep compact and limit PSG's chances, but the Parisians will surely have too much firepower to be contained.

Want to see if PSG can continue their winning start to the season? You can find out by watching a Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub if you want to catch some top-flight English football this season too.

How to watch the Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream wherever you are

The Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream on beIN Sports and on beIN Sports Connect with a valid cable login. You can also watch from the beIN Sports Connect app available on Android, iOS and Roku.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels. However, you will need to spend an extra $11 a month for the Sports Extra package in order to get access to beIN Sports. Right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including beIN Sports, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels. To access beIN Sports you'll need to pay an extra $11 a month for the Sports Extra package.

Fubo.TV

How to watch the Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream on beIN Sports or via beIN Connect with valid cable credentials. Cord cutters in Canada can watch the game through Fubo.TV and there's even a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want to watch the match can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

Fubo.TV

How to watch the Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream in the U.K., as the sports network currently holds the exclusive rights to broadcast every Ligue 1 game in the U.K.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream on Kayo Sport. Kayo can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package. A premium subscription is also available for $35 AUD per month, but it's not necessary to access the Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream.

There's also a 14-day free trial available if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Kayo Sport account, as if you were back home.