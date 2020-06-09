Bill and Ted 3: Face the Music release date, trailer, cast

Party on, dudes, because Bill and Ted 3 is going to continue the most excellent adventures of beloved time-traveling slackers William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves).

Bill & Ted Face the Music is the third film in the franchise, following Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991). The first movie follows the ne'er-do-well high school students using a time machine, with the help of future being Rufus (the late George Carlin), to pass a history class presentation. If they don't, their band Wyld Stallyns will fall apart and alter the course of humankind. In the sequel, they are pursued by evil robot duplicates and face the Grim Reaper (William Sadler), while trying to make it to the Battle of the Bands.

In Bill & Ted 3, Reeves and Winter reprise their roles, just older if only just a little wiser. They are dads, though — most excellent! The third film has been in the works since 2010, when Reeves teased that a script was being written. A year later, Winter confirmed it was finished. In 2012, Dean Parisot was attached to direct. But over the next few years, Bill & Ted 3 stalled, though both stars continued to say that it was still going to happen. At the 2017 New York City Comic Convention, Reeves announced the official title, Bill & Ted Face the Music. Filming took place in summer 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Bill & Ted Face the Music was initially scheduled for release on August 21, 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's unclear when most movie theaters across the country will reopen.

For now, the recently released trailer only says that the movie is arriving this summer.

Bill & Ted 3 trailer

69, dudes! That's the date (6/9, or June 9) that the Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer dropped. It's a callback to the duo's favorite number.

The Bill & Ted 3 trailer finds the titular, uh, heroes 25 years older, with families and teenage daughters. After all these years, they still haven't written the song that supposedly unites and saves the world. So, they come up with a plan to travel to the future this time and steal the song from their future selves. Isn't that the slacker credo: Why do the work when somebody's already done it for you?

Bill & Ted Face the Music cast

The two leads are both returning: Keanu Reeves as Theodore "Ted" Logan and Alex Winter as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq.

Also reprising his role from Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey is William Sadler as Grim Reaper.

Joining the Bill & Ted 3 cast are two young actresses who are playing the duo's daughters: Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie "Little Bill" Logan and Samara Weaving as Theodora/Thea "Little Ted" Preston.

The roles of Bill and Ted's wives have been recast. Jayma Mays is Princess Joanna Preston, Bill's wife, while Erinn Hayes is Princess Elizabeth Logan, Ted's wife.

There are several notable cameos and appearances, including Beck Bennett as Deacon Logan, Ted's younger brother; Holland Taylor as The Great Leader, the most powerful person in the universe; and Kristen Schaal as Kelly, a messenger from the future who has a warning.

Bill & Ted Face the Music plot

Here's Bill & Ted Face the Music's official synopsis:

"Now enduring the monotony of middle-aged life, William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song in 78 minutes that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe. The pair work with their families, old friends, famous musicians, and each other to complete the task."

In 2017, Reeves summarized the plot of Bill & Ted while making a guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show. He said, "Basically, they're supposed to write a song to save the world, and they haven't done that. The pressure of having to save the world, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them, and then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don't write the song it's just not the world, it's the universe. So they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart."