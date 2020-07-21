The New Mutants movie: Release date, trailer, cast and Disney Plus

For a while, The New Mutants movie has been in the air, like a beach ball filled with helium, unable to actually land on a real release date. But new gossip has brought about a possible new home and release date for the X-Men universe movie.

But should you get your hopes up, true believers? We're looking very close at the details to see what sounds likely and what seems like a fake.

The New Mutants gets so much hype for a bunch of reasons (its slew of release dates included), but the best reason to be excited is that this will be Disney's first official chance to use the word Mutant, and may be the opening to bring the X-Men into the MCU, rather than dodge all references when using characters such as Scarlet Witch.

Here's everything we know about The New Mutants movie:

Unfortunately, it appears that The New Mutants release date is not Sept. 4, and that the fan-made trailer claiming that it's going to drop on Disney Plus on that date is not official at all. This news comes from Disney itself, via CBR.

Fans who have been clamoring for The New Mutants have reason to distrust any release date they're given. The film has had 5 release dates so far — April 13, 2018, Feb. 22, 2019, Aug. 2, 2019, April 3, 2020 and Aug. 28, 2020. The film's been pushed back for all sorts of reasons, including reshoots and Fox being acquired by Disney.

As of the time of publishing, the August 28 date doesn't exactly feel likely, as theaters don't seem to be reopening any time soon. Therefore, we could find out a new date (or confirmation that the movie is actually going to VOD/Disney Plus first) later this week at Comic-Con at Home.

The New Mutants movie trailer

In the official trailer for The New Mutants, we meet a group of troubled young adults, each with special powers, as they welcome a new friend: Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams). Then, as any new student orientation goes, tests are performed, pupils share and things get weird.

The New Mutants movie cast

The New Mutants is the first big movie role for Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), and the former Arya Stark is joined by some familiar faces. Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma) and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) add a pair of familiar faces to The New Mutants roster.

Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane

as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik

as Illyana Rasputin/Magik Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball

as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes

as Cecilia Reyes Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage

as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot

The New Mutants movie Disney Plus rumor

As noted earlier, The New Mutants is being rumored as coming to Disney Plus, as it can't really go to theaters any time soon. While that seems unlikely given the above debunking from Disney, we wouldn't be surprised for it to actually happen, just on a different date — possibly the original August 28, 2020 day.

Disney Plus is in need of new Marvel-related content, as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier — which was supposed to hit in August 2020 — has been postponed and doesn't have a release date.