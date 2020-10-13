Apple HomePod mini just revealed early — this is it

The HomePod mini should be unveiled today at Apple's iPhone 12 event, and now we have a very good idea what it looks like.

Evan Blass over on Voice has just revealed two images of Apple's new HomePod mini that look legit in two colors: Space Gray and White.

The HomePod mini is rumored to start at $99, which will make it a more direct competitor to the likes of the new Amazon Echo and Google Nest Audio. In fact, the HomePod mini looks similar to the spherical Echo, although Apple's mesh pattern looks a bit more menacing.

Other rumors point to a height of just 3.3 inches and that the HomePod mini will be powered by the Apple S5 processor, the same chip inside the Apple Watch Series 5.

The most interesting HomePod mini feature should be Ultra Wideband, a technology that can be used to track the location of objects indoors. Apple could leverage UWB to help with smart home routines, as well as help you locate other devices with UWB inside.

In a recent tweet, Jon Prosser said that the HomePod mini "will precisely track your location as you walk inside house with other U1 devices and "use info for media controls, brightness/volume control, & door locks."

The HomePod mini is expected to go on sale in November, but we'll all the official details very soon.