Amazon Event live blog: New Echo, Fire TV, Ring and more

Amazon is about to kick off its biggest event of the year, and we expect a wave of new products. Based on previous events, Amazon could launch several new Amazon Echo speakers, and we've seen a leak for a new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite.

Because Amazon owns Ring, we could also see new home security products, possibly a new Ring video doorbell. The big event gets underway 10 am PT/ 1pm ET / 6pm BST, and we'll be bringing you all the announcements as they go live.

The Amazon Event should also see updates to the Alexa voice assistant, so we're curious to see what new capabilities and skills Amazon plans on adding.

Amazon Event live blog (all times ET)

1:15 pm: Alexa is going to become more natural sounding, complete with pauses and emphasis on certain words.

1:11 pm: Amazon is planning to make Alexa smarter by having it ask follow up question. For example, you can tell Alexa that reading mode for a certain light is a specific level of brightness. In essence, Alexa can learn new concepts based on the customers' preferences.

(Image credit: Amazon )

1:10 pm: Amazon has unveiled a new version of the Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock, and which have the same new spherical design as the new Echo.

1:09 pm: A new reading sidekick feature will enable Alexa to read with your child.

(Image credit: Amazon )

1:06 pm: Amazon has unveiled the new Amazon Echo, which is $99. It sports a sleek spherical design, better sound quality and a faster speech processor for faster Alexa responses.

(Image credit: Amazon)

1:05 pm: Amazon's hardware chief David Limp says that the company's new devices will be sustainable and climate friendly. For example, company is adding a low-power mode for devices that are connected to outlets. You'll also be able to see your energy usage via a dashboard.

1:02 pm: Amazon's vision is for smart homes to rely on voice less and anticipate your needs more.

(Image credit: Amazon)

1:00 pm: The Amazon Products and Services event is underway! Amazon is starting off by showing how consumers are using Ring and Alexa products, especially as many of us are now stuck at home.

12:55 pm: Although Amazon isn't live streaming the Amazon event to consumers, it will be announcing new products on its own blog. We'll be giving you all the highlights right here.

12:45 pm: A bunch of us on the Tom's Guide staff are getting ready to watch the Amazon Event. Tell us what you want to see.

It's #Amazon Day — no, not the Prime kind. In a couple hours we'll get to see new hardware and services, and if it's anything like years past, a major device dump is coming our way. What are you hoping to see on the @alexa99 and Echo front? 🤔September 24, 2020

12:43 pm: Amazon could announce a new Fire TV Stick Lite device, which we have seen leaked. The new streaming stick appears to have a TV icon on the remote, which means that it could help you quickly tune in live TV.