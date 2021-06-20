AirPods Pro Prime Day deal — look what just crashed to $189

One of the best AirPods Pro deals we've seen this year just showed up on Amazon. Whether you're picking up a pair for yourself or as a gift, this is a stellar deal for one of the best wireless earbuds around.

Right now, the Apple AirPods Pro is just $189 at Amazon . That's $59 off retail price ($249), making it the lowest price we've seen in months and a great early Prime Day Deal.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro are now on sale, with 24% off the usual price. These premium earbuds are perfect for everyday use as well as exercise. The AirPods Pro offers active noise cancelling, water- and sweat resistance and comes with a wireless charging case.View Deal

In our AirPods Pro review, we really enjoyed the high-quality noise cancellation, the snug-in-ear design for a more comfortable feel (with multiple tips) and spatial audio support. Plus, you get a handy Transparency mode so you can hear the world around you.

The Apple AirPods Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, but it doesn't go on sale below $199 very often. So now is a good time to snag them.

If you like working out, the AirPods Pro should satisfy. You get sweat resistance and water-resistance. In addition, hands-free Siri features will come in particularly handy while running or driving.

With Apple's H1 chip, your favorite Apple devices can easily connect to your AirPods Pro. So there's no need to go through the hassle of going into your Bluetooth settings every time.

The AirPods Pro is rated to last 4.5 hours with active noise cancelling on and 5 hours with it off. The wireless charging case provides up to 24 hours of listening time.

This is one of the best AirPods Pro deals you're likely to see outside of Black Friday and Prime Day. So we recommend acting fast.

