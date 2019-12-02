Act fast! The amazing Dell XPS 13 is just $849 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is the best day to find the best price on some of today's best laptops. And this deal takes hundreds of dollars off of our favorite overall Windows machine.

Today only, you can get the Dell XPS 13 touch laptop for $849.99 direct from Dell. Normally priced at $1,299, that's $450 off and lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration of Dell's laptop. It's also one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can get.

This Dell XPS 13 on sale packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen, an 8th gen Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of fast SSD storage.

Dell XPS 13 2019: was $1,299 now $849.99 @ Dell

The 2019 Dell XPS 13 Touch is an excellent everyday Windows 10-powered laptop. This Cyber Monday, you can bag it for the all-time low price of $849.99. It packs a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Built for the minimalist, the Dell XPS 13 is a clamshell style laptop with a soft-touch, stealth carbon fiber finish. The XPS 13 looks elegant yet feels like a finely crafted machine and looks great in any setting whether you're in the boardroom or a lecture hall.

In terms of portability, at 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches and 2.7 pounds, the Dell XPS 13 is more every day carry-friendly than the XPS 13 2-in-1 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches, 2.9 pounds), the 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (12.2 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

This XPS 13 laptop deal is only as good as supplies last, so be sure to grab one for this stellar price while Dell still has them in stock.