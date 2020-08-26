Acer Spin 5 just hit lowest price ever in epic back to school laptop deal

The Acer Spin 5 is the one of the best college laptops to buy if you're looking for a powerful 2-in 1. And it just hit its lowest price ever in this epic back to school sale.

Currently, Amazon has the Acer Spin 5 on sale for $989. This laptop/tablet hybrid usually retails for $1,099, so that's $110 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this newly released laptop and one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Acer Spin 5 (2020): was $1,099 now $989 @ Amazon

Acer's Spin 5 is a versatile laptop that's primed for multitasking and entertainment.

The configuration in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2256 x 1504) IPS touch screen, a 1.3 GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

At just 2.6 pounds and 0.59 inches thick, the Spin 5 is lighter than some of its top competitors, including the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

Connectivity-wise, the Acer Spin 5 packs two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. It's also equipped with a microSD slot and a headphone jack.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so don't wait to snag this powerful convertible notebook for a great price.