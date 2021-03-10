You never know when you'll need to know how to change the password on Windows 10. But we do know that having unique passwords and changing them regularly is something that top cyber-security experts pretty much unanimously recommend.

If you’re using the same password for online accounts as your Windows 10 device (especially if you log in via your Microsoft account) then that’s a potential security risk, and it’s a situation you’ll want to correct immediately. If you’re worried that you’ll never remember hundreds of different passwords, then one of the best password managers will do the hard work for you.

Changing your password on Windows 10 is actually a pretty straightforward process, and can be done in just a few minutes - which super useful as it’s definitely not something you should do once and then not worry about, you should be resetting your password at least every couple of months.

One side note: if you log-in via a Microsoft account, you'll need to visit their site to change your password.

Otherwise: if you are unsure how to go about changing your password on Windows 10, then just follow our step-by-step instructions below and your device will be secure within minutes.

1. Open the Start Menu and select Settings

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Start Menu can be found in the lower-left corner of the toolbar, just press the Windows logo to open it. Alternatively, you can type "settings" into the search bar to the right of the Start Menu icon.

2. Select Accounts

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Now that you have the Settings Menu open, you need to select the Accounts option. If for any reason you’re having trouble locating it, you can also search for Accounts using the search bar located at the top of the Settings Menu.

3. Select Sign-in options

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Running up along the left side of the Accounts Menu, is a list of submenus. Select the one labeled Sign-in options from the list. Once again there is also a search bar, should you have any issues locating the Sign-in options tab.

4. Under Password, select Change

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In the Sign-in options Menu, there will be a tab labeled ‘Password’, select it, and then hit the change button at the bottom. You can also press Ctrl + Alt + Del and choose 'Change Password' from the submenu that will subsequently open.

5. Enter your current password

You will be prompted to enter your current password at this point. So just type in the password that is currently set up on your Windows 10 device.

6. Enter your new password

Now you will be able to select a new password. You’ll be asked to confirm the password as well, to make sure it’s something you actually remember. You can also set a password hint, a word or phrase that will jog your memory should you forget your password.

Be careful when selecting a password hint though, do not make your hint very obvious otherwise you’re giving potentially unwelcome people easy access to your device.

