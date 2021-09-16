You can install Android 12 on your Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra right now, thanks to Samsung's open beta program. One UI 4 brings some key changes like theme changes, new widgets, and enhanced privacy controls.

If you live in the U.S., U.K., South Korea, China, India, Poland, and Germany, you're eligible to try out Android 12 and One UI 4. However, in the U.S., only the unlocked and T-Mobile Galaxy S21 models are able to install the beta.

Here's how to install the Android 12 / One UI 4 beta on your Galaxy S21.

How to install Android 12 on Samsung Galaxy S21

1. Open the Samsung Members app.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap the One UI 4 beta banner in the top carousel. You may have to scroll to the end to find it.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Select Register.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Read through the FAQ and beta terms, then select Enroll.

Bear in mind that your Galaxy S21 must have a SIM card installed to get the OTA update.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Head into Settings, then scroll down and tap Software update.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Select Download and install.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Wait for the update to download and click Install when it's ready.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to install Android 12 beta on Samsung Galaxy S21: More Android tips

