How to unblock Netflix on Mac

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming sites in the world, and for good reason. Not only does it offer hundreds of movies and TV shows that you can enjoy on tap, but it can be accessed from any of your devices so you can enjoy your favorite shows on the go.

The trouble is, not all shows, movies, and series can be accessed when you travel abroad, or, if you want to watch something on a foreign Netflix service, from home. That’s because Netflix is geo-specific, and different versions of the streaming service include different content.

To get around this and unblock Netflix on your Mac to watch whatever you want, whenever you want, you’ll need a Mac VPN. Here’s how to get the best VPN running on your computer and tune in to your top shows from anywhere in the world.

Find a good VPN service

All VPNs work in much the same way, diverting your internet traffic through different servers to mask your IP address and real location. However, some VPNs are more efficient than others when it comes to streaming.

Step one is to choose a proven Netflix VPN that promises access, regardless of your location. Our advice would be to go with a paid-for service; although some free VPN services claim to unblock streaming sites, the reality can often be very different.

(Image credit: sitthiphong/Shutterstock)

Download and install the VPN to your Mac

If you’ve never used a VPN before you’ll probably be surprised by how easy it can be to set up and install onto your Mac. Most VPNs usually only require a few steps to get you started.

First, double-check whether the VPN you want is compatible with macOS (every good provider is), and then head to the subscription page of the provider’s website. Complete the subscription process and download the correct app to your device.

Next, complete the installation process as you would with any other app downloaded from the internet and drag the downloaded .dmg file into your Applications folder. You may also be able to download from the Apple App Store, so go for whichever option is easiest for you.

Open it and start running the VPN in the background.

Change your location

A VPN should enable you to change the location you appear to be browsing from easily. If you're traveling and want to watch the same shows you would normally watch at home, then change the location to your home country.

If you are at home and want to watch something from abroad – say you’re in the UK but want to access US Netflix – then you’ll need to change your location to the correct country.

Open Netflix and watch!

The final part of the process is simple: log in to Netflix, sit back, and enjoy. Providing you’ve selected a VPN service that enables you to access streaming sites like Netflix, it should be smooth sailing from here on.

Which VPN do we recommend for unblocking Netflix on Mac?

Our top pick for users who want to unblock Netflix on a Mac is ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN is an industry-leading service and a brilliant option for Mac users. It boasts incredibly fast speeds – a feature that you will need if you want to stream content from the internet without interruption – and tons of other features as well. ExpressVPN is reliable and has over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, so you can access whichever version of Netflix, or any other streaming service, for that matter, that you want – regardless of where you are trying to do it from. And now Tom’s Guide readers can claim three months absolutely free, so it's even better value.View Deal