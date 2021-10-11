Saatva vs Avocado: which latex mattress is right for your sleep?

When it comes to eco-luxury, there’s no bigger battle than Saatva vs Avocado Mattress. Both are highly rated in our best mattress buying guide, so here we pit them against one another and look specifically at their certified organic latex mattresses: Saatva’s Latex Hybrid and the Zenhaven Latex, vs the Avocado Green Mattress, and the brand's Latex and Vegan Latex models.

Both organic mattress manufacturers use natural latex, and with eco-friendly materials and sustainability a priority, their focus is on healthy sleep and a healthier planet too. In our Saatva vs Avocado Mattress comparison, we let the two brands face off on comfort, support and price. We look at the build quality, shipping, warranty and trial periods to see which suits you best.

In terms of cost, Avocado offers the cheapest starting price at $1,099, versus Avocado’s cheapest starting price of $1,149. For the latest savings from both brands, read our guide to the best Saatva mattress sales and deals, and our round-up of the latest Avocado Mattress deals.

Saatva vs Avocado Mattress: At a glance

Who should choose Saatva?

Sleepers who need a breathable hypoallergenic mattress

Anyone who wants the option of a softer mattress

Those who want free delivery, set-up and mattress removal

Who should choose Avocado Mattress?

Anyone who suffers from allergies

Back and stomach sleepers who are looking for a cosy but firm mattress

Anyone looking for a year-long trial period

Saatva and Avocado Mattress are high on the wishlist of any eco-conscious sleeper, with both brands sourcing organic, non-toxic materials in a sustainable manner. On top of this, both brands pride themselves on excellent quality and craftsmanship to deliver pure eco-luxury designed to last.

You get what you pay for here and none of these latex mattresses are cheap, with prices starting at over $1,000 for a twin size. If you're looking for more affordable options, read our best mattress in a box guide for top options for all sleepers, or our round-up of the memory foam mattresses for supreme in-bed comfort.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Shipping is free from both brands, and while Saatva does not deliver its mattresses compressed like Avocado does, it does offer free set-up and removal of your existing mattress (when arranged in advance) via its White Glove Delivery service.

Saatva vs Avocado latex mattresses: side by side Saatva Price range: From $1,149 to $3,074

From $1,149 to $3,074 Type: Standard

Standard Best for: Hot sleepers; people with allergies; those with back pain

Hot sleepers; people with allergies; those with back pain Firmness: medium-firm; firm

medium-firm; firm Sleep trial: 180 nights

180 nights Warranty: 15-year warranty (Latex Hybrid), 20 years (Zenhaven Latex)

15-year warranty (Latex Hybrid), 20 years (Zenhaven Latex) Standout features: Natural, non-toxic and organic materials, durable long-lasting latex

Natural, non-toxic and organic materials, durable long-lasting latex Materials: Certified organic cotton, natural latex, organic New Zealand wool, recycled steel coils (Latex Hybrid)

Certified organic cotton, natural latex, organic New Zealand wool, recycled steel coils (Latex Hybrid) Depth: 10-12 inches

10-12 inches Weight: 77-170lbs

77-170lbs Sizes: Twin to Cal king Avocado Price range: From $1,099 to $2,899

From $1,099 to $2,899 Type: Mattress in a box

Mattress in a box Best for: People with allergies; eco-friendly sleepers

People with allergies; eco-friendly sleepers Firmness: medium-firm; Firm

medium-firm; Firm Sleep trial: 365 nights

365 nights Warranty: 25-year limited warranty

25-year limited warranty Standout features: Suitable for heavier body weights, cooling layers, side handles for rotating and moving

Suitable for heavier body weights, cooling layers, side handles for rotating and moving Materials: Certified organic latex; organic cotton; organic wool (except Vegan Latex mattress), upcycled steel coils (Avocado Green Mattress only)

Certified organic latex; organic cotton; organic wool (except Vegan Latex mattress), upcycled steel coils (Avocado Green Mattress only) Depth range: 9-11 inches

9-11 inches Weight: From 59-185lbs

From 59-185lbs Sizes: Twin to Cal king

Saatva mattress: Save up to 15% on qualifying orders

Saatva offers better discounts than Avocado Mattress, and right now you can save 10-15% on your order depending on how much its worth. There's 10% off orders worth $1,000 or more, and 15% off orders worth over $3,000. This could add up to a very large saving on any of Saatva's premium latex models in the bigger savings, especially if you couple one with a bed frame or base.View Deal

Avocado Mattress: Save $100 on latex mattresses

Avocado isn't as generous with its savings as Saatva, so you'll normally find average discounts of $100 to $150 on the latex models. This isn't to be sniffed at though, as you can quickly reduce the cost of these organic mattresses and enjoy healthier sleep for less. Use the saving on the Avocado Green Mattress and you'll pick up a queen size for $1,499.View Deal

Saatva vs Avocado: Price, trial, shipping

High-quality, sustainable and certified organic materials are expensive, so it’s no surprise that these latex mattresses carry a higher price tag. Shipping and returns are included in the price, as well as the option to pay in instalments. Both brands have regular sales, so keep an eye out to see what cash you can save. Check out our round-ups of the latest Saatva mattress sales and deals and the biggest Avocado mattress sales for how to save the most money.

(Image credit: Avocado Mattress)

When comparing Saatva vs Avocado, there’s only $100 between the twin Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress ($1,149) and the organic latex hybrid Avocado Green Mattress ($1,049). The twin Saatva Zenhaven Latex is well-priced (from $1,449) considering the it offers two levels of firmnesses. The twin Avocado Latex and Vegan Latex (both from $1,599) are the most expensive.

Avocado comes with a generous one-year trial period and 25-year limited warranty, so you can test your new purchase thoroughly. Saatva has a shorter 180-night trial and offers a 15- or 20-year warranty depending on the model you pick.

Delivery and returns are free with both brands. Avocado delivers its mattresses compressed and rolled into a box and, for an extra fee, will set it up for you. Meanwhile Saatva will place the mattress straight into your bedroom and set it up at no extra cos. It will remove and recycle your existing mattress for free, unlike Avocado, which charges for this service.

Winner: Saatva has a shorter trial period than Avocado Green, but it’s hard to argue with free delivery, set-up, and mattress removal, as well as the option to have a mattress that provides two levels of firmnesses for the money.

Saatva vs Avocado: Build and materials

Both brands go the extra mile when it comes to certified organic materials and sustainability, and there’s plenty of information on their websites about where the materials come from, as well as certifications that guarantee non-toxicity and ethical conditions for workers. Craftsmanship is very high and both brands create their products with care in the US.

The Avocado Green Mattress has been endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association. While Saatva might not have this accolade, it still has plenty to brag about when it comes to materials and build quality, and is a strong rival to Avocado. If you’re looking for the best Saatva for the money, read our Saatva Classic mattress review.

SAATVA handcrafts each mattress to order. The Latex Hybrid and Zenhaven Latex mattresses use certified organic cotton and natural latex that's free of toxic chemicals, emissions and pollutants. The organic New Zealand wool layer offers a natural flame retardant, avoiding the need for chemical alternatives.

The Zenhaven has a sturdy latex core with five zones that provide enhanced support across the lumbar region, plus there’s a choice of firmness with a soft-medium side and a medium-firm side depending on what your body needs. Meanwhile, the Latex Hybrid includes a layer of pocketed coils to minimize motion transfer and boost airflow for a good night’s sleep.

(Image credit: Avocado Mattress)

AVOCADO includes a vegan option in its range, which omits the sheep-derived wool layer. Both versions of the all-latex mattress provide the same great levels of comfort with certified organic latex and organic cotton combined to provide three zones of support and bounce-dampening.

The non-vegan Latex Mattress includes a layer of naturally fire-retardant organic wool, while the vegan alternative uses natural hydrated silica as a non-toxic flame retardant.

The award-winning Avocado Green Mattress includes a layer of 1,414 independently floating coils arranged into five ergonomic zones to support your spine. This also helps reduce motion transfer, ease pressure points, and contours to your body shape for extra comfort.

Winner: It’s another draw. Both brands go above and beyond to provide exceptional materials that are as healthy for the planet as they are for you, and with both making mattresses in the US using expert craftsmanship, they stand as equals here.

Saatva vs Avocado: Support and comfort

(Image credit: Avocado Mattress)

If you like your mattresses with bounce, you’ll love the Saatva Latex Hybrid. But just because there’s bounce doesn’t mean there’s any less support, as both Saatva’s latex mattresses have a supple durable feel that will keep your posture aligned as you snooze – especially if you sleep on your back or stomach. If you’re lighter in weight, you might prefer to flip to the softer side of the Zenhaven Latex, which offers cloud-like cushioning that conforms to your body shape. It's excellent for pressure relief.

Over to Avocado and there is lots of comfort across the three latex mattresses on offer. With 9 inches of latex on the Avocado Latex and Avocado Vegan Latex models, you can expect plenty of support. A special ‘waves’ design across three zones ensures minimal motion transfer and holds you where your body needs it most, especially if you require extra support.

Extra comfort is provided with a 100% organic cotton cover, which is cool and breathable. The wool layer in the non-vegan Avocado Latex mattress, adds an extra layer of comfort, as well as anti-microbial properties, while the Avocado Green’s layer of coils offers a more traditional feel with plenty of support.

While Avocado doesn’t hold back when it comes to firmness, you can still expect to feel comfortable, but if you do require a touch more plushness, why not add one of the brand’s mattress toppers. For more mattress toppers, including those made by Saatva, check out our best mattress toppers guide.

Winner: Saatva wins for its brilliant, flippable Zenhaven, which offers sleepers a choice to flip to a softer side or firmer side if they need to. Avocado might be a little too firm for some sleepers.

Saatva vs Avocado: Customer ratings

The Avocado Green Mattress has nearly 16,000 user reviews on the brand's website, making it the most rated out of the three. It has a high average score of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with customers impressed by the sheer comfort and quality on offer. Comments include: “This mattress is a game changer,” and “Perfect firmness and support, but still super comfy.” There were several gripes about the free delivery not meeting expectations.

The brand's Latex Mattress scores 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 100 reviews, with customers praising its lack of pungent smell (off-gassing) upon unboxing, and the high levels of comfort and support. It's proving popular among people with allergies too, as this one user review testifies: "Purchased the Avocado Latex Mattress for our 13 year old son who has bad seasonal allergies (mostly dust, mold, and weeds). We’ve had it for about two months now and have noticed a definite improvement in his symptoms."

(Image credit: Saatva)

Strangely, there are no user ratings at present for the Vegan Latex Mattress, so we can't add customer analysis for that model at this point in time.

Saatva has mainly very positive feedback for its entire latex mattress range, but it doesn't have as many user ratings as the Avocado models. Both the Saatva Latex Hybrid and the Zenhaven Latex have attracted 4.9 out of 5 stars from customers, focusing on the comfort, quality and materials. One customer stated: “'My body is happier now that I'm sleeping better, and I like supporting a company that uses natural organic materials.”

Winner: This was a close fight, as even though Saatva's models have higher user ratings overall, Avocado has racked up far more reviews on just one mattress. After looking through the customer feedback for all of the featured latex models, we're giving this one to Avocado. Its customers have written about the Green Mattress in their droves and highly recommend it for anyone wanting an organic model that's easy to care for, super comfy, and has great coverage. (Read our feature on how do mattress warranties work for further guidance).

Saatva vs Avocado: Which brand should you choose?

If you are petite, tend to sleep mostly on your side, or prefer a softer bed, then the Saatva Zenhaven is the right choice for you. If you're vegan, we'd recommend looking at Avocado’s Vegan Latex Mattress. Meanwhile, if you prefer a firmer mattress, you can flip the Saatva Zenhaven to suit your sleep needs with ease

If you’re on a budget, then the Avocado Green is the most affordable mattress here, and with its excellent coil layer, plus organic cotton, latex and wool, it’s not only eco-friendly but economical too as it will last you for years to come. All the mattresses we’ve covered are a great option if you suffer from allergies, so choose according to your sleeping position, body weight and budget, and you’ll be snoozing happily all night long.

