Score! LG C1 OLED just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday TV deal

Want an absolutely jaw-dropping TV? As the best Black Friday deals roll out, the smallest LG C1 OLED gets a big discount. The 48-inch OLED puts one of the best TVs around into a compact size that's perfect for a game room or dorm.

The 48-inch display is big enough for watching movies in a smaller space, but small enough to put on a desk and use as a 4K monitor. Right now you can get the LG C1 OLED 48-inch for $200 off at Amazon, and Best Buy has the same sale.

Image LG 48" C1 OLED: was $1,299 now $1,096 @ Amazon

LG's smallest C1 OLED packs in everything we love from the best TVs, like Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos sound, HDMI 2.1 and Nvidia G-Sync. It all adds up to a great TV, and a killer gaming display, and it's selling for the lowest price we've seen. (And if Amazon runs out, Best Buy has a similar deal.) View Deal

Yup, you read that right. You can get an LG C1 OLED TV for just over a grand. Even for the smallest member of the C1 model line, this LG OLED packs in a lot to love, and you won't beat this price.

The LG C1 OLED is the LG's mainstream OLED, and a sharp one at that. With a sleek design that uses LG's Display-on-Glass technology – LG literally prints the OLED materials onto the glass in manufacturing – it's one the slickest looking TVs around, and easily the thinnest.

The picture quality that OLED delivers is second to none, but the gaming features are really worth noting here. LG offers HDMI 2.1 connectivity and a 120Hz display to take full advantage of high-frame-rate gaming. Features like variable refresh rates (VRR) and Nvidia G-Sync ensure that you never miss a single frame of the action, and the perfect blacks and pixel-level brightness control deliver the best HDR experience you can get.

LG's Game Optimizer takes things a step further, letting you dial-in your frame rates, adjust for lag time and get really fine-tuned for an optimal gaming experience.

All that is on top of LG's excellent webOS platform, offering a great smart TV experience, with built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice interaction, support for your favorite streaming apps, and smart home controls that let you command a whole house full of gadgets.