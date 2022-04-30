Our favorite mattress for all types of sleepers is 25% off now

Mattress manufacturer Nectar is ending the month of April with an epic mattress sale you can't miss. The sale includes a discount on the best mattress we've ever reviewed.

For a limited time, Nectar is taking 25% off sitewide. Even better, purchase any mattress and you'll get a free $499 bedding set. The freebie set includes a mattress protector, sheet set, and premium pillows. This is a rare sale from Nectar, which usually offers this discount in November.

It's unclear if we'll see these prices again during Nectar's Memorial Day mattress sale, so we'd take advantage of these discounts while they last.

Nectar Spring Sale (U.S.)

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $499 now $374 @ Nectar

Nectar is taking 25% off its entire line of mattresses. The Editor's Choice Memory Foam mattress is our top pick for offering tremendous value for the money. In our review, we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its three layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief. After discount, you can get the Nectar Memory Foam mattress for just $374 (was $499) or the queen for $674 (was $899). Plus, purchase any mattress and you'll get a free $499 gift from Nectar. The free bundle includes a mattress protector, set Nectar sateen sheets, and premium pillows.

Nectar Spring Sale (UK)

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was £599 now £329 @ Nectar UK

45% off sitewide! Nectar UK is taking 45% off sitewide. The sale includes the excellent Nectar Memory Foam mattress. After discount, you can get the twin Nectar Memory Foam mattress for just £329 (was £599) or the king for £466 (was £849).

Nectar Hybrid Mattress: was £799 now £439 @ Nectar UK

Nectar's five-layer hybrid packs in 1,600 micro-springs to draw heat away from your body and to boost breathability. It also uses pressure relieving memory foam to ensure you’re comfy at all times, plus a sturdy base offering seven different zones of support. After discount, the single is £439 (was £799), whereas the king is £631 (was £1,149).

If you're not familiar with Nectar, we named it one of the best mattress in a box manufacturers. The company makes three mattresses: the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, the Nectar Premier mattress, and the Nectar Premier Copper mattress. In terms of value and comfort, the Nectar Memory Foam mattress is our Editor's Choice pick for the best bed you can buy. (You can read our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review for our thorough hands-on).

The mattress is designed to relieve pressure points, and evenly distribute your weight with its three layers memory foam. If you like sleeping on a cool bed, the mattress' quilted Tencel cover also provides breathability and should help you stay cool so you don't wake up in a pool of perspiration in the middle-of-the night.

Nectar mattresses come with a one-year trial period, along with free shipping and returns, which makes them ideal for commitment-phobic shoppers. We also like that Nectar offers a "forever" warranty, which means they stand behind their product's construction and materials.