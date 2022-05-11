Preorders for the Google Pixel 6a will start on July 21. Announced at Google I/O 2022, the new smartphone is likely to replace the current-gen Pixel 5a on our list of the best Android phones you can buy for less than $500.

The new Google Pixel 6a will feature a 6.1-inch display coupled with the same Google Tensor chip found in the Pixel 6. Google says it'll be 5x faster than the Pixel 5a, yet it'll debut at the same $449 price as the current model. Google also says it'll support the phone with security updates for five years, which makes it an even bigger value for consumers who want to stretch their dollar.

Google Pixel 6a: Specs Price: from $449

OS: Android 12

Display: 6.1-inch OLED (1080 x 2400)

CPU: Google Tensor

RAM: 6GB

Storage/Expandable: 128GB / No

Rear cameras: 12.2MP main (f/1.7), 12.2MP (f/2.2) ultrawide

Front camera: 8MP (f/2.0)

Battery: 4,410mAh

5G: Sub-6GHz, mmWave

Size: 6 x 2.8 x 0.35 inches

Weight: 6.3 ounces

Colors: Chalk, Charcoal, Sage

The Pixel 6a will be available in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. It'll borrow plenty of traits from the Pixel 6. For instance, it'll have the same two-tone color scheme as Google's current flagship, as well as the same camera bar design running across the back of the phone. Despite its entry-level price, the Pixel 6a will also sport a metal frame instead of a plastic one.

Google's smartphone is set to hit stores on July 28. So far, the Google Store and Verizon are the only retailers that have confirmed Pixel 6a pre-orders. However, you'll have to wait till July 21 before you can place any orders.

How to preorder the Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a: from $449 @ Google Store

The Pixel 6a will be the most powerful and fastest Pixel phone when it's available for preorder later this summer. Features include a 6.1-inch OLED display, Google's Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP main/rear cameras, and an 8MP front camera