Early Black Friday deal: LG C1 OLED TV is $700 off right now

Black Friday sales are fast approaching, meaning some of the biggest retailers are already putting their best tech products on ridiculous discounts ahead of the big day. So if you're on the lookout to score yourself an OLED TV on an epic deal, we've got you covered.

Right now, Amazon has the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796. That's a whopping $703 off its original price, making it one of the best Black Friday TV deals that we've spotted this early on. And in case you wanted to explore other sizes, Amazon also lists the 55-inch, 77-inch and 83-inch options too, though the discounts are far less impressive.

The LG C1 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, packing a powerful a9 4th gen AI processor, a massive 65-inch 4K display with an OLED panel and support for AI voice assistants.

If you're after that elevated OLED viewing experience, look no further. The LG C1 OLED is a set that's hard to beat. In our LG C1 OLED vs. LG CX OLED face-off, we concluded that the C1 packs a fresher processor, therefore delivering better performance compared to the CX. The LG C1 OLED also packs upgraded AI-enabled features and offers a new and refreshed look for its interface.

In the words of our senior writer Kate Kozuch, "Unless you strongly favor the older OS, the C1 is a worthy CX successor and should be the OLED TV you buy."

Now, let's break down the specs. This particular model packs a massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display with an OLED panel and has an impressive refresh rate of 120Hz. The LG C1 OLED is powered by the a9 4th gen AI processor and offers support for Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG.

As for the ports, this TV also has 4 HDMI 2.1 inputs for you to pair your OLED TV with some of the best soundbars for the most immersive audio experience.

The LG C1 OLED also sports upgraded AI features, offering support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI, so you can effortlessly control your TV with just the sound of your voice.

This smart TV is bound to up your console gaming experience. Thanks to the game optimizer feature, the LG C1 will make navigating through your game settings seamless. And with fast response times and the automatic Low-Latency mode, gaming on next-gen consoles from the likes of PS5, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will become that much smoother.

Finding one of the best OLED TVs that doesn't come with a hefty price tag is a real challenge. So make sure to act fast while the stock lasts. And in case you wanted to browse through other options, make sure to check out our Black Friday TV deals page for more guidance.