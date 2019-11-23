Black Friday deal: TCL's killer 6-Series QLED TV is $300 off

TCL's superb 6-Series Roku TV has gotten a major quantum-dot upgrade for 2019, and our time with the TV has driven home one thing: This is one of the best TVs you can buy in terms of pure bang for the buck. And now that it's on sale, it's one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen.

For a limited time, Amazon has the TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K Roku QLED TV on sale for $799.99. That's $300 off and one of the best values in the TV world.

This top-notch 4K smart TV offers one of the best Roku TV experiences you can buy, and pairs that with a vibrant QLED panel, solid sound, and support for Dolby Vision HDR content and Dolby Atmos sound.

TCL is also running a much smaller sale on the 55-inch model, which has dropped $50 from the original $649 price to a sales price of $599. Like the 65-inch model, the 55-inch TCL 6-Series features a quantum-dot-enhanced display, Dolby Vision support and the Roku smart TV platform.

TCL's biggest 6-Series model is also getting the steepest price cut, with the 75-inch 6-Series dropping to $1,399, a full $900 off of the suggested retail price. While the 75-inch model doesn't offer the quantum-dot display of the other two TVs listed above, it still delivers superb color quality, excellent backlight consistency and great HDR performance, not to mention one of the best implementations of Roku TV you can get. It's everything we love about the previous TCL 6-Series models, but larger, and for a new low price.

One other model from the TCL lineup is getting discounted, as well, making one of the best cheap 4K TVs even more affordable. The 55-inch TCL 4-Series Roku TV (55S425), for example, sits high on our list of the best cheap 4K TVs, but Amazon's sales price of $319 delivers big savings compared to the original asking price of $599. In our recent review of this very model we were impressed by the TV's picture quality, HDR support and fast response times that make it ideal for gaming.

