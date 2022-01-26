Best Presidents Day TV sales 2022 — epic deals on Samsung, Sony and LG TVs

President Day TV sales have landed and are offering you the chance to score some seriously sizable savings. This is the biggest sales event since Black Friday, and the likes of Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon are already offering fantastic discounts.

The day itself is less than a month away, which means that the deals are really starting to kick into gear now. If budget is your chief concern, then Amazon is offering select 2021 smart TVs on sale from $119. Meanwhile, Best Buy is slashing premium Samsung, Sony and LG TVs by up to $700 off. The sale includes deals on some of our favorite OLEDs of 2021 with prices starting at $849.

It's not just cheap TVs available in the President Day sales right now, there are discounts on just about everything from office supplies to appliances. Also, make sure to follow our regular TV deals coverage for the latest discounts all year long.

Presidents Day TV sales — at a glance

Best Presidents Day TV deals 2022

70-85 inch TVs

Vizio 65" 4K TV: was $599 now $496 @ Amazon

This 2021 Vizio TV packs a lot of features for a very affordable price. It offers built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and Apple AirPlay support. It also has a low latency gaming mode that makes it great for console gamers. It's currently at its lowest price ever in this Presidents Day TV deal.

TCL 75" 4K Android TV: was $899 now $599 @ Best Buy

This is one of the best big-screen bargains we've seen of the Presidents Day sales so far. Best Buy has the TCL 75-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $599. It features built-in Chromecast, HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant, and a voice remote. It also includes three free months of Apple TV Plus.

Hisense 75" 4K Smart TV: was $999 now $649 @ Best Buy

If you've been looking for a serious television upgrade, then look no further than this ginormous set. As part of its Presidents Day TV sales, Best Buy is knocking $350 off the Hisense 75-inch 4K TV. It features Dolby Visio/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual X audio, and three HDMI ports. You also get Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa support and access to dozens of streaming apps.

Sony 75" X80J 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Amazon

Amazon has one of the best Sony President Day TV deals of the moment. For a limited time, you can get the Sony X80J on sale for its lowest price to date. This model features a 75-inch 4K display, HLG/Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with AI home assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also relies on Google TV — rather than Android TV — to offer better and smarter streaming options.

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $1,197 now $1,097 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Samsung 75-inch TU8000 Series 4K TV on sale for $1,097. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, two HDMI ports, and Samsung's Tizen smart operating system. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and works with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Sony X90J 75" 4K LED TV: was $2,599 now $1,698 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony 75-inch X90J 4K LED TV. This television brings the big screen experience into your home with excellent contrast control and HDR support. Plus, gamers will love the 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

55-65 inch TVs

Vizio MQ7 58" 4K QLED TV: was $769 now $599 @ Best Buy

The Vizio MQ7 is part of Vizio's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, full-array local dimming, DTS Virtual X audio, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, built-in AirPlay and Chromecast support, and an auto game mode, which optimizes the TV for console gamers. This is one of the best President Day TV deals we've seen and its lowest price to date.

Samsung 55" Q60T 4K TV: was $749 now $699 @ Amazon

The Samsung Q60T is one of the least-expensive Samsung TV deals you'll find. The budget friendly QLED TV delivers rich color and sharp details along with support for Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant. You also get HDR10+/HLG support and Dolby Audio support.

Hisense 55" U7G 4K ULED TV: was $849 now $597 @ Amazon

The Hisense U7G delivers top value with plenty of smart TV features and a rapid screen for gamers. The QLED TV (Hisense calls it "ULED") offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Android TV with Google Assistant, and a voice remote. At its current sale price, it's a fantastic President Day TV deal for thrifty shoppers.

Vizio 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $1,199 now $959 @ Best Buy

The Vizio PQ9 packs everything you'd want from a new game day TV. It packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, quantum technology for brighter colors, ProGaming engine with 4K 120Hz support, built-in Chromecast, DTS Virtual X audio, and a voice remote. It's one of the best Presidents Day TV sales right now. Offer valid through February 21.

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The mother of all Presidents Day TV sales is here. Best Buy currently has the Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $999.99. That's $300 off and the cheapest OLED TV you'll find right now. In our review, we found that the TV punches way above its price tag. We loved its black levels, picture quality, and excellent viewing angles. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. The 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,499.99 ($500 off).

Samsung 65" Neo QN85A 4K QLED TV: was $1,589 now $1,497 @ Amazon

The Samsung Neo 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features a matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR. Other features include Object Tracking Sound (dynamic speakers that follow the action), Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for fast action scenes/gaming, and built-in Alexa/Bixby support. This is one of the best President Day TV deals we see for this set.

Samsung 65" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of QLEDs. The mid-tier TV offers full array backlight with dimming zones that allow for the same level of backlight control offered on the previous year's best Samsung TVs. Meanwhile, Samsung's Quantum HDR 12x dynamic tone-mapping adjusts HDR output based on the scene. You also get Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa/Bixby, and Object Tracking Sound, which uses the TV's up-firing speakers to deliver realistic 3D audio with sound that tracks objects as they move on screen.

LG 65" NanoCell 80 4K TV: was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy

The LG NanoCell 80 4K TV features a sharp and colorful 65" 4K display with NanoCell technology, which is LG's take on QLED. Plus, you get LG ThinQ AI with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in. Add in HDR10 and HLG support, and this smart TV provides one of the most immersive experiences available.

Samsung 55" QN90A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,297 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90A is the king of QLED TVs. This 2021 TV uses mini-LED backlighting for unmatched picture brightness. With its 1-inch thin profile, it's also one of the best-looking sets you can buy. It features HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung's Tizen OS, and a voice remote.

TCL 55" 6-Series 4K QLED TV: was $949 now $749 @ Amazon

We named TCL's 6-Series line of TVs one of the top TVs we've reviewed. We especially like the mini-LED backlighting and QLED enhancement. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display. The new 2021 models continue that unbeatable value and feature Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, full array local dimming, THX Certified Game Mode, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. TCL's list price is $949, but Amazon has it on sale for $749. Walmart offers the same price.

50-inch or less

TV sale: deals from $119 @ Amazon

Amazon currently has one of the most epic President Day TV deals of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $119. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the prices on TVs we've seen all year.

Hisense A6G 43" 4K TV: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Looking for an affordable 43-inch TV? The Hisense A6G is one of the cheap President Day TV deals you'll find. The 2021 TV features Dolby Vision/HDR10//HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, DTS Virtual: X sound, and a low latency mode that makes it a great pick for gamers.

Amazon Omni Series 43" 4K TV: was $409 now $284 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The 43-inch model is on sale for $284 ($145 off), whereas the 55-inch model is on sale for $419 ($125 off). The TV includes features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support.