Amazon Fire TV Cube just crashed to its lowest ever price

Amazon is getting ahead of its retail rivals with some excellent early Presidents Day sales. Ahead of a weekend when almost the entire country will be glued to their televisions to watch the Super Bowl the online retailer has discounted its most premium streaming device.

Right now you can get the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $69 at Amazon. That’s a massive $50 off its usual retail price of $119. This discount brings the streaming device down to its lowest ever price as it's $10 cheaper than even the biggest saving we saw during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale period. This certainly makes it one of the strongest deals we’ve seen so far in 2022.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $69 @ Amazon

Access today's most popular streaming content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. From Netflix to Disney Plus to Sling TV, this Alexa smart device brings the convenience hands-free control of your favorite programs and movies to your living room. At $50 off, it's at its lowest price ever.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube ranks as one of the best streaming devices you can buy, giving you instant access to all the best streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and, of course, Prime Video. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant is built-in, so you can select your favorite shows/movies without even needing to lift a finger.

In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we were seriously impressed by the device's speedy performance, gorgeous 4K HDR picture quality and user-friendly interface. We awarded the device an Editor’s Choice seal, and have regularly recommended it at a more expensive price point. At this all-time low, it’s a bargain.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube isn’t just usefully as a streaming device, it can also double as a smart speaker. You can use it as the central hub for controlling all your smart home devices. This function means you’re essentially getting two products in one, a streaming device and a smart speaker. Not bad for just shy of $70.

If you want an even cheaper alternative the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is currently down to just $20. However, the budget streaming stick is limited to Full HD streaming and doesn’t offer TV controls. We’d recommend stretching your budget a little further and opting for the Amazon Fire TV Cube or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.