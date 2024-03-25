Hurry! Get this 75-inch Mini-LED TV for $300 off before Amazon’s Big Spring Sale ends

With March Madness TV sales now hot and underway, there’s no better time to get that sweet home cinema upgrade. Lucky for you, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is still in full swing and there’s a massive screen to be nabbed that’s ripe for the basketball extravaganza.

Right now, you can get this 75-inch TCL Q6 QLED TV for just $599 at Amazon. That’s $300 slashed from the original $899 price and proves to be the best seat in the house for the action ensuing all throughout March Madness.

The TCL Q6 QLED TV is a stacked display with features that will make your home cinema an instant must-stop for sports content. With HDR Pro+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as a Game Accelerator, the TCL Q6 is a mighty display ripe for March Madness. It's built on Google TV, which streamlines the whole content curation process, allowing you to get to the content you love with ease.

The TCL Q6 QLED TV is one of the best TVs under $1,000 and at is made all the more rewarding thanks to its 75-inch screen. You won't be missing any March Madness games on this screen and your wallet will certainly be thanking you.

In our review of the TCL Q6 QLED TV, we praised its interface and OS, which leverages Google TV for the most streamlined and optimized content curation on the block. Despite its price, too, the TCL Q6 still offers ample performance, best of all witnessed in its color range and input lag of 8.9ms.

You'd be hard-pressed to find any alternative display better priced among the best gaming TVs. It has some incredible HDR performance and thanks to a Delta-E of 2.1065, you can expect pretty accurate color volumes across content and games.

While there's a variety of awesome TV deals out there, like the LG OLED discounts and Samsung's buy one get on free promotion, this 75-inch TCL Q6 QLED deal is the perfect fit for those in need of massive savings on a massive screen. But don't wait too long, as the Amazon Big Spring Sale is set to close come midnight March 25, so you don't have long to scoop up one of the best TVs for March Madness.