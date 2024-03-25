You can get a free 65-inch Samsung TV on Amazon right now if you pre-order a 2024 TV

Samsung has officially unveiled its 2024 TV lineup with pricing and availability now out in the wild. The TV manufacturer is bringing some exciting updates to its displays this year, like increased upscaling, improved audio, and even an anti-glare panel, but Samsung also wants to amplify your savings with a free 65-inch TV.

Right now if you purchase a 2024 Samsung TV, you'll get a 65-inch 4K Crystal TV for free at Amazon. This includes models like the 8K upscaling Samsung QN900D Neo 8K QLED. Although many of its most recent sets are well over $1,000 retail, it’s quite the bargain if you’re looking to upgrade your main entertainment setup in tandem with another room in the home.

If you’re budget is positioned under the exorbitant $2,000 mark, you could pick up Samsung’s 50-inch The Frame QLED TV for just $1,297 at Amazon. You're saving $447, plus an extra $100 if you’re an Amazon Prime member, in addition to getting a free 65-inch 4K TV on Samsung. That’s a hard bargain to pass up, especially if you’re on the hunt for March Madness TV sales.

Samsung TV sale: buy one, get a 65" TV for free @ Amazon

Here's an unprecedented deal from Amazon. Buy a new 2024 Samsung TV and you'll get a free Samsung 65-inch 4K Crystal TV. Most of the TVs in this promo cost upwards of $1,000, but you can get the new <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-50-Inch-Quantum-QN50LS03D-UN65TU690T%2Fdp%2FB0CY3PG338%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung 50-inch Frame QLED TV and a 65-inch Crystal TV for $1,297 (pictured), which is $447 off. Note that Samsung is offering the exact same promo direct from their website.

Price check: buy one TV, get a 65" free @ Samsung

The Frame QLED TV is a stellar pick for art enthusiasts, as it blends beautifully into your wall for aesthetic effect while portraying paintings, photos, and the like. This year’s set is equipped with a new Pantone Validated Artful color check, meaning you can wow visitors with near-museum quality artistry on the screen.

Samsung’s new Frame also brings a smart energy-efficiency to its underlying tech stack, which entails dropping its refresh rate signal when in art mode. Typically, the Frame QLED TV sits at 120Hz, but will now limit itself to 60Hz when you’re not watching content and strictly in art mode, thus keeping its power delivery down — which will also translate into a lower energy bill.

While we didn’t quite like the 2022 Samsung The Frame QLED TV, this year’s seems promising, especially thanks to its new anti-reflective panel. Unfortunately, Amazon is already sold out of its 43-inch model, but the 50-inch and 55-inch QLED TVs are still on the table and offer some exciting specs with the added benefit of a brand new TV on top.

If the Frame just isn’t your style, you could pick up the Samsung 43-inch QN90D QLED for $1,497. That’s a $447 discount, in addition to the Prime $100 benefit and the free Samsung TV. What’s not to love when getting two classy 4K TVs for the price of one?