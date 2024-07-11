9 early Prime Day TV deals I’d buy — LG, Samsung, Sony and more

With Prime Day just around the corner, there’s a lot to get hyped for in the world of deals and savings — and it’s looking like TVs are getting slashed with serious discounts from major brands, like Samsung, Sony, and Hisense.
If you haven’t heard, Prime Day is set to kick off on July 16, but the deals are already in fast swing. You can expect to see savings on everything from smaller 1080p LCD sets to more premium 4K OLEDs. These will even include newer releases, like the LG B4 OLED, one of my personal favorites of the year and among the cheapest OLEDs in the market currently.
While Amazon might have its slew of worthy Prime Day TV deals to ogle over, expect similar if not even better deals out of the likes of Walmart and Best Buy. We’ll be keeping a track of the discounted mayhem surely to ensue over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye on all of our upcoming coverage, whether you’re looking for the best Prime Day Roomba deals or Prime Day running shoe deals.
With our knowhow not only on value and quality in the space but also years of experience in scouting discounts, you can trust us to find reasonable deals for Prime Day and beyond. We’ll be keeping all our pages updated with all of the best savings, so you don’t have to scour the internet for the deals suited for you — so stick with Tom’s Guide for all the best Prime Day discounts. (Also, check out our guide to this week's best Amazon promo codes).
Quick Links
- shop all TV deals at Amazon from $64
- Roku Select Series 4K TV: was $349 now $329 @ Amazon
- TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $369 @ Amazon
- Hisense 55" U8N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
- Sony 55" Bravia XR X90L 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,048 @ Amazon
- LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $1,196 @ Amazon
- LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,246 @ Amazon
- Roku 75" Pro Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,698 now $1,499 @ Amazon
- LG 65" B4 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,596 @ Amazon
- Sony 65" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,798 @ Amazon
Best TV deals right now
Sony 65" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,798 @ Amazon
Released earlier this year, the Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV takes the best of what makes Sony displays so sought-after and makes it value intensive. It's the cheapest Mini-LED in Sony's 2024 TV lineup, which makes it perfect for some incredible savings. The Bravia 7 comes kitted with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV access, plus support for almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.
85" for $2,998
LG 65" B4 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,596 @ Amazon
The LG B4 OLED is one of the most enticing new TVs to hit the market, and it's made all the better thanks to these incredible savings. It uses LG's a8 AI processor, which does everything from upscale content to fine-tuning the picture image to the best possible standard. As an LG OLED, you can expect a slew of gaming features, like a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and support for both FreeSync and G-Sync. Note: The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
48" for $799 @ Best Buy
Roku 75" Pro Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,698 now $1,499 @ Amazon
There's a lot to talk about when it comes to Roku, but its newest addition does well in steering the discourse in the right direction. With a 120Hz refresh rate, refreshed remote, and several exciting new features, the Roku Pro Series comes in to steal the limelight from fellow QLEDs of the year. It's also got a solid base in its pricing, making it a value play perfect for the budget TV buyers that want all the best features without the intensive investment.
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,246 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
48" for $1,296
55" for $1,796
65" for $2,296
77" for $3,296
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $1,196 @ Amazon
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. However, note the newer LG C4 OLED is now available, albeit it a higher price point.
55" for $1,396
65" for $1,446
77" for $2,296
83" for $3,296
Sony 55" Bravia XR X90L 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,048 @ Amazon
Despite being but a mere LED TV, the X90L still has a lot going for it. It uses full array local dimming to give you clear and concise contrasts, plus PS5 exclusive features like Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping means you can expect to get the best performance from your gaming console. In our review of the Sony Bravia X90L, we hailed its HDR performance, anti-glare properties, and black levels, making it the ideal place for cinematic movie enjoyers.
65" for $1,098
75" for $1,598
98" for $4,998
Hisense 55" U8N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
As one of the best TVs to come out this year, the Hisense U8N is a true stunner of a display. It wrangles together many of the best features for gaming and entertainment, leveraging a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with Dolby Vision support and 2.1.2 multi-channel sound. In our review of the Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV, we praised its brightness specs and value, which is even better thanks to these ongoing discounts.
65" for $1,098
75" for $1,498
85" for $1,998
TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $369 @ Amazon
The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.
75" for $599
Roku Select Series 4K TV: was $349 now $329 @ Amazon
The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.
55" for $329
65" for $428
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. When not researching PHOLEDs and writing about the next major innovation in the projector space, he's consuming random anime from the 90's, playing Dark Souls 3 again, or reading yet another Haruki Murakami novel.