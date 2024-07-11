9 early Prime Day TV deals I’d buy — LG, Samsung, Sony and more

With Prime Day just around the corner, there’s a lot to get hyped for in the world of deals and savings — and it’s looking like TVs are getting slashed with serious discounts from major brands, like Samsung, Sony, and Hisense.

If you haven’t heard, Prime Day is set to kick off on July 16, but the deals are already in fast swing. You can expect to see savings on everything from smaller 1080p LCD sets to more premium 4K OLEDs. These will even include newer releases, like the LG B4 OLED, one of my personal favorites of the year and among the cheapest OLEDs in the market currently.

While Amazon might have its slew of worthy Prime Day TV deals to ogle over, expect similar if not even better deals out of the likes of Walmart and Best Buy. We’ll be keeping a track of the discounted mayhem surely to ensue over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye on all of our upcoming coverage, whether you’re looking for the best Prime Day Roomba deals or Prime Day running shoe deals.

With our knowhow not only on value and quality in the space but also years of experience in scouting discounts, you can trust us to find reasonable deals for Prime Day and beyond. We’ll be keeping all our pages updated with all of the best savings, so you don’t have to scour the internet for the deals suited for you — so stick with Tom’s Guide for all the best Prime Day discounts. (Also, check out our guide to this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Best TV deals right now

Sony 65" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,798 @ Amazon

Released earlier this year, the Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV takes the best of what makes Sony displays so sought-after and makes it value intensive. It's the cheapest Mini-LED in Sony's 2024 TV lineup, which makes it perfect for some incredible savings. The Bravia 7 comes kitted with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV access, plus support for almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

85" for $2,998

LG 65" B4 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,596 @ Amazon

The LG B4 OLED is one of the most enticing new TVs to hit the market, and it's made all the better thanks to these incredible savings. It uses LG's a8 AI processor, which does everything from upscale content to fine-tuning the picture image to the best possible standard. As an LG OLED, you can expect a slew of gaming features, like a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and support for both FreeSync and G-Sync. Note: The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

48" for $799 @ Best Buy

Roku 75" Pro Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,698 now $1,499 @ Amazon

There's a lot to talk about when it comes to Roku, but its newest addition does well in steering the discourse in the right direction. With a 120Hz refresh rate, refreshed remote, and several exciting new features, the Roku Pro Series comes in to steal the limelight from fellow QLEDs of the year. It's also got a solid base in its pricing, making it a value play perfect for the budget TV buyers that want all the best features without the intensive investment.

Sony 55" Bravia XR X90L 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,048 @ Amazon

Despite being but a mere LED TV, the X90L still has a lot going for it. It uses full array local dimming to give you clear and concise contrasts, plus PS5 exclusive features like Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping means you can expect to get the best performance from your gaming console. In our review of the Sony Bravia X90L, we hailed its HDR performance, anti-glare properties, and black levels, making it the ideal place for cinematic movie enjoyers.

65" for $1,098

75" for $1,598

98" for $4,998