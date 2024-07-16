The M4 iPad Pro is my favorite tablet ever — and it just hit its lowest price in this epic Prime Day deal

With Prime Day finally here, I can now start regretting making two major purchases over the past month (both on installment plans, which I really need to stop treating like free money). One of said purchases was the new iPad Pro 2024 , and I can comfortably tell you it’s easily the greatest tablet I’ve ever owned.

Right now, the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 is on sale for $899 on Amazon . That’s a decent savings of $100 compared to the normal listing price of $999, and it’s also the lowest price I’ve seen the smaller of the two Pro tablets go for since they were released back in May. Just bear in mind that if you want to get the full savings, you need to first apply the $20 on-screen coupon.

11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.21 inches thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera.

Don’t get me wrong, I was happy with my iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) and kept telling myself I was somehow going to be able to resist buying the first Pro tablet Crew Cupertino has released since 2022. Then Apple had to go and give the M4 iPad Pro a truly spectacular Tandem OLED screen (2420 x 1668 pixels) for the slightly smaller 11-inch model and (2752 x 2064 pixels) for the larger 13-inch version I opted for.

While I've only owned the first ever OLED iPad for a little over a month, I knew after about 10 minutes it was the most impressive and surely the best iPad the iconic California tech company has ever designed. Honestly, I can't tear myself away from it.

The obsessive cliff notes? I watched most of Euro 2024 on it, I turned my iPad Pro 2024 into an unlikely gaming powerhouse thanks to Nvidia GeForce Now and I binged the first 5 and a half seasons of Yellowstone in just 10 days on this astoundingly vivid tablet. Yes, I clearly need to get out for more fresh air.

Taking pride of place on my coffee table alongside the phenomenal Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024), my LG G3 OLED TV has barely gotten a look in these past couple of weeks. That's honestly the first time I can say that about what is hands-down the most amazing television I've ever owned.

Oh, and if you're mainly planning to use this exceptional OLED tablet as either a Netflix machine or simply to surf the web, I'd suggest skipping the expensive $299 new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and going for this far cheaper but still quality case instead.

Currently, the ZtotopCases New iPad Pro 11-inch Leather Smart Folio Cover is on sale for $16.79 at Amazon. That's a 44% saving compared to its normal list price of $29 which amounts to a discount of just over $13. It's one of the best budget iPad covers I've ever taken a chance on.

ZtotopCases New iPad Pro 11-inch Leather Smart Folio Cover: was $29.99 now $16.79 at Amazon

The best $20 I ever spent. This leather bound cover isn't just well priced, it also props up your iPad in a variety of naturally viewable positions. The fact this classy accessory also has a little slot to house the new Apple Magic Pen is also appreciated.

If you have the cash to spare and have been dreaming about owning an OLED iPad like I did for the best part of two years, this is one of the easiest product recommendations I’ve ever made. For me, this is a complete no-brainer of a Prime Day Deal if you’re in the market for what’s simply the best tablet that’s ever been made, in my book.

Incredibly lightweight at just 0.98 pounds, boasting that remarkable Tandem OLED display that can hit peak HDR brightness of an eye-tanning 1510 nits, brilliant performance thanks to that Apple M4 chip (that features a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU and an updated NPU for AI tasks), I’ve run out of superlatives to describe the new 11-inch iPad Pro and its slightly larger 13-inch sibling.