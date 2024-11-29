Sneaky! The iPad 10th gen just dropped to lowest price ever for Black Friday — just click this coupon

The best Black Friday iPad deal yet just dropped, and it's a little bit sneaky. At first glance you might think the iPad 10th gen is just $90 off, but an on-page coupon brings the price even lower.

Right now, you can buy the iPad 10th Gen for $249 at Amazon. You’ll see the reduced price at $259, so you’ll need to apply the coupon to get the full discount. Note that this applies to the blue model only; the other models are $259.

Apple 10.9" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $249 at Amazon Click On-Page Coupon: The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet. Amazon is listing a reduced price of $250, but there's also a coupon on the page that you can click to drop the price to $249 for the blue model.

The iPad 10th Gen features brings some pretty nifty upgrades. It has a sleeker design and a larger display You also get a Touch ID-enabled power button, landscape-oriented front camera and USB-C charging. Add in a powerful A14 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity and you have a well-rounded tablet for the money.

We really liked this slate in my iPad 10th gen review. The endurance is especially impressive, as the battery lasted nearly 11 hours in our testing. This iPad also supports the Apple Pencil with USB-C charging. I just wish you got more than 64GB of storage.

With this kind of discount, you'll have more money left over for the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio, which is also on sale for $199 (normally $249).