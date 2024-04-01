Score! iPad mini just crashed to all-time price low

The best small tablet is the iPad mini, and it's currently available at a huge discount. There's no shopping holiday happening right now, so getting the iPad mini at a discount like this feels like a holiday of its own.

Right now, the 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB) is $351 at Walmart — that's a massive $148 off the usual price and one of the best iPad deals ever. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the iPad mini 6, which beats the previous low of $379. There's no reason to wait any longer to take this fantastic iPad home because we don't expect it to drop lower any time soon.

iPad mini 6: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F2021-Apple-iPad-Mini-Wi-Fi-64GB-Space-Gray-6th-Generation%2F211557522" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $351 @ Walmart

The 2021 iPad mini brings Apple's smallest iPad the same slick design seen in the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means you get a thin-bezel design and Apple Pencil 2 support. On top of that, it has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity, meaning it can compete with the rest of Apple's high-end lineup. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-ipad-mini-6-2021" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">iPad mini 6 review, we raved about this smaller-sized iPad and said it's sneakily one of the best Apple tablets.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09G9BXKF5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$375 @ Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-ipad-mini-latest-model-with-wi-fi-64gb-space-gray%2F4901902.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$499 @ Best Buy

Apple's fantastic iPad mini is the best tablet for you if you value portability above all else. When it launched, we did an in-depth review of the iPad mini 6 and highly praised its sleek and compact design, edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, and powerful A15 Bionic CPU. Sure, it's not the most current Apple chip, but at this price, it's more than fast enough.

If you're on the road and moving around, the most portable iPad is the one to buy. You can easily slip the portable tablet into a bag or backpack while traveling or moving from workplace to workplace.

Even with the slightly smaller screen, it's an excellent device for watching movies or reading comics on the go. If you spend the extra money to snag an Apple Pencil 2, you can turn it into an excellent digital notebook or drawing tool. If you have a long commute on public transportation, the roomy screen leaves plenty of space to get stuff done. Of course, you can also use it to catch up on your favorite TV shows and films. With the USB-C charging port, 12MP cameras, and a low 0.7-pound weight, you have a well-rounded tablet that anyone would be happy to own.

The iPad mini 6 has drawbacks. For example, the Magic Keyboard does not work with it, and wired headphones are not supported. However, you can still connect headphones or a keyboard via Bluetooth, which is probably preferable for most people anyway.

We should note that only the Starlight model is on sale as part of this deal, so if you're looking to get another color iPad mini, you'll be stuck paying full price. But considering that you'll probably slap a case on the iPad anyway, the color is a pretty minor consideration anyway.