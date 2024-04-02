This is the tablet I'd buy — our favorite Android pad just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon

We may see new Apple tablets like the rumored iPad Air 2024 launch soon, but that information won't sway the biggest Android enthusiasts. If you're team Android, there's one huge tablet deal you have to grab ASAP.

Right now the OnePlus Pad is $399 at Amazon. It's the best Android tablet we've reviewed, and a great value alternative to the iPad Air. It's currently on sale for $80 off and its lowest price ever.

OnePlus Pad: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOnePlus-Display-MediaTek-Dimensity-Cellular%2Fdp%2FB0C4FYBKHH%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $479 now $399 @ Amazon

The OnePlus Pad is one of our favorite Android tablets. We like this tablet's speedy Dimensity 9000 CPU, 13-hour battery life, 128GB storage and sharp 11.6-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz display. You also get 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras and USB-C charging. Normally nearly $500, it's currently $399 ($80 off) and at its lowest price ever. Simply put, it's the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-android-tablets" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best Android tablet you can buy.

Price check: <a href="https://onepluscom.pxf.io/c/221109/916678/12532?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oneplus.com%2Fus%2Fbuy-oneplus-pad" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$399 @ OnePlus

In our OnePlus Pad review, we said this is an Android tablet worth getting excited about. It delivers everything you could want in a tablet — a sharp display, long battery life and fast performance.

Running on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU, the OnePlus Pad speeds through everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. It's also a great tablet for gaming — graphically intensive games like Genshin Impact ran smoothly at high frame rates. You'll be able to use the tablet for a long time on a charge, too. Our unit's battery lasted for over 13 hours during our tests.

Plus, everything looks great on the OnePlus Pad's display. It has a 11.6-inch 2,800 x 2,000 screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its 7:5 aspect ratio is different to most other tablets, and lets you see more lines of an ebook and more rows in a spreadsheet on the display.

There are some downsides to the OnePlus Pad. We found the speakers fine for watching moves and listening to podcasts, but turn the volume up above medium and the sound starts to get distorted. Using a pair of the best wireless earbuds would fix this problem though.

The OnePlus Pad is our choice for the best Android tablet on the market, so make sure to snag this deal before it's gone. If you're looking for more discounts, check out this epic laptop sale at Best Buy.